Inside Business: Primo Limousine

Former Olean Mayor Loves the Limo Business

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Dave Carucci’s enthusiasm for the limo business is infectious. Although his path to becoming the owner of a limo business was a bit meandering, when you talk to him now, his passion for the business shines through. The lifelong Olean resident attended Olean High School and went to Jamestown Community College also in Olean. There he majored in criminal justice and upon graduation was one of the original employees at Ried’s Food Barn. After working there for eleven years, two opportunities came up. He had a chance to become an Olean Police officer or to buy a business. At the time, he was refereeing Division One college basketball, which, he says had a lot to do with his decision. “If I was self-employed I could just come and go as I needed.” The business was Kustom Car Care which he bought in 1988. After running that venture for a few years, Mr. Carucci started looking around for another business to run.

It was a movie that gave him an inspiration. “I watched a movie called My Chauffer from way, way back.” He realized there were no stretch limousines in Olean. He approached the owners of a limousine service in Olean. “They told me I’d starve, that it will never work.” He said to himself, “Well I’m going to try it, and I made it work.” The difference was advertising and pure perseverance, “I pushed it and pushed it.” He started with a single limo, then added a Towne Car, and the business grew from there. Another stretch limo followed, and another, and as he says, “It just all went crazy.” His business consisted of bar hopping and lots of weddings. Although he had the only stretch limos in Olean, he kept his prices fair. “I figure if you’re going to be in Olean you gotta give back to Olean.”

In 2006 Mr. Carucci took a break from the business to run for Mayor of Olean. He served in that office from 2006 to 2010. Once out of office he formed Premo Limo and began increasing his fleet. In 2012, he bought Empire Coach Lines which added a fleet of buses and vans to his armada. In 2014, he hired Alan Morton as his Safety and Bus Supervisor. “And then I went really crazy; I bought five busses in the matter of a year.” His inventory of vehicles consists of ten busses, eight standard buses, two mini busses and seventeen stretch limos, vans, and sedans, and a total of forty employees. He adds, “My payroll now is more than what I grossed five years ago.”

Today his clientele includes all the major companies in Olean and the vicinity: Dresser-Rand, Cutco, Solepoxy, Zippo, and others. The schools he provides services for include his old high school, Olean High School, St. Bonaventure, Alfred University, Houghton, and many of the colleges in WNY. “During playoffs, everybody wants a buss,” he adds with a laugh.

“I’m not ashamed of Olean New York,” he says and adds he has Olean New York on the side of all his busses. “Everywhere you go, somebody, either knows of Olean or Buffalo. They see it, and it’s just great!” Carucci tells me a story where he was standing by one of his busses outside Disney World in Florida. “Somebody came running up to the bus with their kids and said, ‘Hey Olean New York!’” It turned out it was a family of former Olean residents. Now just a few years from retirement, the owner-operator can look back on a satisfying business and career. “I enjoy driving, I love the opportunity, and I love being self-employed.” Their office numbers are 716-372-4546 (Premo) and 716-372-2222 (Empire).