Proposed Marriott Hotel

Olean Gateway LLC will Inc. Hotel Retail Shops

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At the recent meeting of the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency, Executive Director Corey Wiktor announced the development project by Buffalo Street is potentially moving into its next phase of development. The project is slated to be a shopping/tourism destination site is being built on an old brownfield site in Olean. The project was first brought to the attention of the CCIDA in 2014 when the developers requested sales tax abatement and other considerations to help offset the investment costs due to the Brownfield cleanup. Director Wiktor explained some of the delays were due to the work the state is doing at the intersection by the freeway off-ramp and Buffalo Street. Also since the area was a former oil facility, the ground was festooned with what he described as “hundreds of miles of pipeline” that had to be removed in an environmentally responsible way. Mr. Wiktor said the project is multi-layered and the utilities –water, sewer, and electric- all had to be installed to accommodate the construction. The utility installation phase of the project is now complete, and work is proposed to start the retail shops and hotel in 2018. The Executive Director then announced the hotel would be a 100-room Marriot. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $10,000,000.

The Board then passed an approving resolution for upgrades to HoliMont Ski Club. The $430,000 in improvements will include trading in an old groomer for a new one, the purchase of new snowmobiles, an upgraded Snowmax injection system for snowmaking, as well as new tower locations for the snow guns. The measure passed by the board will allow the ski resort to save about $30,000 in sales tax. A resolution regarding amendments to the original approving resolution was passed for Steel Winds LLC. Despite the name, Steel Winds will be installing three solar power projects in Olean. The amendments are required by the state to create more accurate financial reporting on investments.

The Board also received a letter requesting a project extension from Mazza Mechanical. The deadline for their project had expired in July of this year. The investment relating to this extension represents roughly $300,000. The request was to extend their sales tax abatement until December 31, 2018. The Board passed a resolution extending the deadline.

Mr. Wiktor passed out a slate of candidates for CCIDA 2018 officers. They are Chairman: Thomas Buffamamte, First Vice Chairman: Joseph Higgins, Second Vice Chairman: James Snyder, Secretary: Gregory Fitzpatrick, First Assistant Secretary: Michael Wimer, Treasurer: Brent Driscoll, and Director: Dick Giardini. The board was elected.

For his Executive Directors report, Mr. Wiktor mentioned several projects on the horizon. A reputable contractor is planning a proposal to convert the Manufacturers Hanover building (the Manny Hanny as it is known to locals) into a commercial facility, use to be determined. There is a possibility of a grant to help fix up the Downtown Historic District. Wiktor also mentioned he has met with a large solar developer for a basic discussion about bringing more solar development to the area.