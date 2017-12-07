Public House of Ellicottville

Buffalo Brand Brings It’s “Craft Casual” to EVL

By Chad Neal

Another new “Pub” has opened up in the village of Ellicottville. “Pub” being short for Public House. A public house which is old key for bar, tavern, or even Inn where the public is welcome in to sup, imbibe and perhaps spend the night. The new public house in Ellicottville is The Public House, the third restaurant of the same name opened up by Frank and Sara Testa along with their partners – which is located where Cadillac Jacks previously served the public on Monroe St. between Cupcaked and Gado Gado. They opened their doors on Friday December 1 to get a start on the season as the Christmas Stroll was afoot that weekend. This Saturday the 9th is the Grand Opening and Christmas Party at the Public House EVL location. The Villager recently got in touch with the owners and found out more about them.

The Villager (V): When did you open your first restaurants and where?

Sara Testa (ST): 2014 The Public House of Buffalo 1206 Hertel Ave. Buffalo, NY 14216 – 2015 The Public House on the Lake 4914 Lake Shore Rd. hamburg, NY 14075.

V: What made you want to start one in Ellicottville?

ST: We all love to ski and snowboard and love the area. We love the small town feel and ski town vibe. We are truly a neighborhood bar and thought we would fit in well down here.

V: When did you make the final decision?

ST: We looked at a few locations in town and fell in love with the building when we walked into it. The previous owners Tom and Tina Zerbian did a great job renovating.

V: Is the Ellicottville store similar to the other ones?

ST: This location is most similar in size to the Hertel location. We are used to high volume with the lake location in the summer. We like to adjust and cater to our surroundings and have made changes to fit in with the surrounding neighborhood. We do anticipate the volume in the winter to be similar to the lake location.

V: What is your specialty?

ST: Craft Casual!!! We hand make everything on the menu. We specialize in craft beer. We currently have 20 beers on tap that are constantly changing. We also have 50 bottles and cans. We also have a large selection of bourbons, scotch’s and whiskeys.

V: Do you anticipate bar crowds or more dinners and such?

ST: We have a downstairs bar with 5 tables and a cozy atmosphere. We also have approximately 70 seats upstairs which includes larger tables that seat up to 15.

V: How many employees do you currently have? Local or brought in form other stores?

ST: We currently have 20 employees, half of which are local and half we are bringing from the lake location.

Testa went on to add, “We are super excited to be here and are looking forward to joining the local community in growing together. We have truly loved the people we have met so far and look forward to the upcoming season.”

The Public House of Ellicottville has a facebook page, and their website is www.publichouseevl.com. They can also be reached at 716-699-9001. The Villager also caught up with Tim McIntyre who is a partner with the Testas. McIntyre sent a copy of the menu and told The Villager they will have hors d’oeuvres, drink specials and live music at the Grand Opening on Saturday staring at 8pm. The Nay Jays will be headlining to help welcome the new setup to the village.

McIntyre shared the menu which contains The Public House’s own versions of favorites and specialties. “We will also be adding pizza to the menu soon.” McIntyre said, “Our entrées will rotate weekly as our specials. Our menu is hand made – “craft casual” as we like to say. We anticipate our Buffalo favorites will be a hit (naturally), but our quality, portions and service will be the star of the show!”