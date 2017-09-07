Pumpkinville 2017

Pumpkinville to Open New Attractions this Year!

A day at Pumpkinville is a fall family tradition for most families in all of WNY. The attraction will be open September 16-October 31, 2017. This year Curious George character will appear two weekends, September 23 & 24, and September 30 & October 1. Curious George is also featured in the 10-acre Pumpkinville corn maze.

A great new attraction is the new train with six cars and a caboose. It is a trackless train and a new depot has been built to welcome visitors as they board the train. As always, you can enjoy the hayrides, pony rides, corn cannon shoot, Storyland, cow train, goat mountain and 6-acre corn field maze. Purchase a variety of fresh picked apples and watch them press fresh apple cider or visit the Pick-Your-Own-Pumpkin Patch. And to satisfy a sweet tooth, there’s the brand new on-site bakery, Di’s Pies and Bake Shoppe. Watch as pumpkin bread, pumpkin cookies and muffins and pumpkin and apple pies and more are made, then buy and eat them as they come out of the oven.

There are a few new things at Pumpkinville everybody will enjoy, including a new Goat Walk and apple blasters that are 10 times as much fun as the old corn cannons. There will also be Curious George merchandise available at the Gift Shop.

The Pumpkinville Grille features hot dogs, sausage, BBQ pork, chili and home-made curly fries available daily, with mouth watering chicken BBQ dinners on weekends.

For more information on this event please visit www.pumpkinville.com.