Annual Cycling Festival Next Weekend at ASP

On June 17&18, Allegany State Park plays host to one of the longest standing traditions in cycling in Western New York drawing competitors from several surrounding states. The Raccoon Rally offers two days of cycling action to cyclists and families in one of the most memorable quad busting days of cycling action annually.

Saturday’s Gran Fondo Road Race/Tour kicks off the weekend on the rolling hills surrounding Allegany State Park with the first group rolling out at 9am. Starting down near Red House Lake several groups complete 1, 2 or 3 laps around the Park’s 25-mile course of rolling hills and serene backdrops.

New for 2017 is the 3-lap course for category racers and teams that are out to get the most of their training. The 2-lap event is equally as challenging promising all that your quads can dish out. The 1-lap event is perfect for any rider or family looking to test their abilities in this amazing venue. All participants registered by early June receive a 2017 Raccoon Rally Finishers Medal at completion. There will be a post-event picnic at Beehunter Shelter near the start after the Gran Fondo.

Start times: 9am 3-lap, 9:15am 2-lap, 9:30am 1-lap. Helmets mandatory.

Sunday’s Cross Country Mountain Bike Race starts and finishes at the Summit area in Red House at 10am utilizing most of the Art Roscoe Trail System and Thunder Run Singletrack. Beginner, Sport & Expert classes battle it out for awards and prizes in several age groups and skill levels. 2017 Raccoon Rally Finisher Medals are awarded to all participants as they cross the finish line. Free Kids Races round out the Sunday action followed by the awards ceremony and raffle up at the Summit Area as well.

Lodging: The Summit Area in Red House is home base for the Rally. Several cabin rentals are available as well as hundreds more throughout the Park within a few miles of all the Park’s activities. Booking is through the Park directly at www.reserveamerica.com or by contacting Allegany State Park directly. Tent camping is not permitted at the Raccoon Rally grounds. Camp Allegany (the historical Rally site) is no longer used for the Raccoon Rally. Parking on Park roadways is not prohibited. No exceptions, Police enforced. Please park in designated lots and feel free to utilize Stone Tower Rd. for Sunday’s activities if needed.

The Raccoon Rally helps support the Allegany Nordic Ski Patrol and the Western New York Mountain Bicycling Association.

For more information on this event please visit http://heartrateup.com.