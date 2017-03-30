Reality Show In E’Ville

Matchmaker Series to Film in Ellicottville

Once again, our little village will be featured in a television show! Even though it wasn’t advertised, the seasonal television movie, entitled “Christmas in Vermont”, played several times on the ION TV station, and several scenes had iconic Ellicottville scenery in it. A reality television show is now coming to Ellicottville because of the setting and the “realness” the producers noticed when scouting the area in the late fall and winter, according to a press release The Villager recently received. The Villager reached out and contacted the production company, (called Flame Productions), and talked to show producer Michael Flame. He said, “We are looking for new types of experiences to film.”

Flame produces reality shows and has decided Ellicottville would be a great place to film a Reality Dating Show! He thinks current dating shows have been “too scripted and overdramatized” and “audiences today want more reality in their reality shows”.

“Some of these shows are outlandish now – how are seven beautiful bachelorettes vying over the same man in a mansion going to relate to the people? That’s simply too bizarre. What we do is real, with real people and real relationships.”

Before choosing Ellicottville, Flame Productions tested and filmed in Aspen, Colorado, where participants engaged in such activities as skiing, (of course), plus snow shoeing and dating games, but Flame said the participants didn’t grasp the concept and behaved more “like actors”. He feels the people he saw in Ellicottville had a better grasp of reality and would relate better to the intended viewers of the show.

The producers are looking for local participants that will be paired with contestants they bring from other areas of the country. If you are interested in participating, you must fill out an online application. This process will inform the producers of your personality and behavioral traits, enabling them to decide if you are a fit for the show and who would be a good match for you. When The Villager asked what exactly they were looking for, Flame said in a short answer, “Younger people who are real.”

There will be a total of six couples. The objective of the show is to put real people into team building exercises to see which couple makes the best team. The Ellicottville show will consist of the Sky High Aerial Park (complete with zip lining), hiking, mountain biking, night life situations and blind dining. It will be filmed over a two-week period in May and played on the air in June. The winning couple will be chosen by audience vote and will receive an all expenses paid trip to Nashville, TN where they will stay at the Four Seasons Hotel. The applications will be available on-line and will start being accepted on April Fools Day.