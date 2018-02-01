Releasing Toxins Helps Healing

CranioSacral Therapy with Dr. Kristina Barlow

By Chad Neal

Ellicottville is a place to revitalize and feel good. With the many positive attributes of this little town the idea of healing and piece of mind come along with it. Dr. Kristina Barlow N.D., a graduate of the University of Bridgeport College of Naturopathic Medicine in 2009, is working along with Nature’s Remedy on Monroe Street where she practices therapeutic and holistic remedies for pain, anxiety, stress and other symptoms. Her practice has several different programs and techniques to aid in natural healing. She offers individualized care, using the healing properties of nature’s medicines. She is focusing on merging this healing art with the modern world of research and technology.

The Villager visited Dr. Barlow and was given a CranioSacral Therapy treatment. This therapy has its roots in osteopathic medicine since the early 1900s. “The CranioSacral Rhythm, or Breath of Life, can be sensed through this light touch therapy. During the therapy session, the client lies on an Amethyst Biomat which has healing effects from the Far Infrared Heat generated by the amethyst crystal combined with the negative ions from tourmaline stone. A very relaxing start to this hour-long therapeutic session.

The whole session is relaxing as Dr. Barlow uses energetic touch affecting the spine, skull, cranial sutures, diaphragms and fascia. Along with the light touch Dr. Barlow uses essential oils with aromatic compounds of plants in a concentrated form. These oils have small atomic mass and enter the body through olfactory nerves or skin and also digested in the gastrointestinal tract. Because the atomic mass is so small they quickly travel through the body and give a mental, emotional and physical effect, Dr. Barlow explained during the treatment. “People come to me for relaxation, from symptoms due to car accidents, post surgery, concussions, stress and anxiety.”

The idea of the CranioSacral Therapy is to help allow energy to flow freely after relaxing connective tissues. The energy from Dr. Barlow’s hands interact with the energy in the body. This allows the release of the body’s extraordinary healing powers.

These therapies can be given to the elderly, babies and pregnant women because safety is not an issue. And the essential oils, Dr. Barlow said “are part of the overall treatment protocol.”

Dr. Barlow also indicated that in “our toxic world there are many toxins affecting our nerves causing anxiety, depression, and anger and that with any neurological issue, it is absolutely always a toxic component and nutrient deficiency.”

The treatments offered by Dr. Barlow are to help release these toxins and allow the body to heal better. She explained we are taking in toxins a lot and they find their way into the certain places in the body, and once they can be released and eliminated by using these treatments, life can be enjoyed more. With her detox program she offers, along with several other treatments and programs, she affirmed that after one month of detoxification there will be a 75% improvement and the patient will get better.

Dr. Barlow also wanted to tell the readers that if they mention this article she will give them a 20% discount on treatments. You can call her or text at 716-353-0786, email her at drbarlow@naturopathicpartners.com or enter Nature’s Remedy on Monroe Street and inquire. Her brochures will give an exact idea on the healing remedies she offers. She can also be found on Facebook as Kristina C. Barlow, N.D.