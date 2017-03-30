Remodel Resistance

Vogt’s Plans for 23 Washington Meet Support & Opposition

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

The public hearing that was storm delayed for Phil Vogt’s plans for the former Après building at 23 Washington Street, was held last Thursday night. There was an unusually large turn-out for the hearing, with about 12 in the audience, including, Code Enforcement Officer Tom Abritis, his replacement Kelly Fredrickson, and Greg Cappelli from the Village Board. Village Planning Board Chair Nancy Rogan noted they had received a complete application and impressed upon the gathering, the board would only be seeking information from the public and would not be making any decision regarding the building that evening.

Village Planner Gary Palumbo went over the application for the board. The building’s location is in the district designated VC-1 (Village Commercial 1). The area also has a Historical District overlay. A third story will be added to the building was well as a 3-story addition at the back. The roof over the third floor will be open and accessible to allow for possible rooftop dining or a bar. The balcony facing Washington will be extended over the entire sidewalk, and the Alpine style roof will be removed. The project will need a special use permit, and a certificate of approval from the board to show it meets with standards for the Historic Overlay District.

Engineer Aaron Tiller went over the outline of the plans. He said the addition to the back would be 20’x24’ and include a stairwell with and elevator, to allow handicapped access to the upper floors. In back there will be room for storing trash and materials for recycling. The addition and top floor of the building will conform to historic guidelines. The third-floor addition will be either retail or restaurant space. Mr. Tiller said easements had been arraigned for access to the back of the building, and there was a 25-foot driveway leading to the back. He said the lighting on the open roof area will have down lighting and will use the preferred goose-neck style lamps.

Chair Rogan said the board had received written comments on the proposal from several citizens, and opened the meeting for comments. Village resident Tom Kneeland said the extended balcony would allow people to look in his apartment and would increase the noise level for him. He also asked if anybody would want a restaurant one foot from their front door. Marcia Stoddard spoke in favor of the project saying she felt it would be great for the village and that empty storefronts don’t look good in the village. Realtor Cathy Pritchard said she supports Mr. Vogt 100%, and that “whatever he does he does well.” Arleen Solly, the owner of Kazoo II, also spoke highly of Mr. Vogt and his work, and went on to mention several concerns. She and Dina Dipasquale own buildings that will be affected by changes in the Après building. Ms. Solly’s primary concerns seemed to be noise, deliveries, and parking. She also asked who is enforcing the noise ordinances in the Village, and said the bar noise makes the apartments in her building “unlivable.” The businesswoman also inquired if the Après building was structurally sound enough to support a third floor. Ms. Solly asked about the intended use of the building after the remodel. She had heard there might be as many as eight restaurants in the building.

Other business owners and residents addressed the board. Mostly their objections related to parking for patrons and employees, noise levels, and deliveries. John Rounds said he often will have a delivery truck stop in the middle of Washington and he will go into the street to take deliveries. One woman said she has tried to drive down Maybee Alley but has found a delivery truck blocking her way, forcing her to go around the block. Several of the business owners said the easement Mr. Vogt has obtained for delivery trucks would be inadequate.

At this point, Corey Auerbach, a developer’s attorney hired by Jim Carls, and Dina Dipasquale, addressed the board. He said he had been recruited by the restaurant owners to look at the proposal and historical codes for the district. Speaking at length, he outlined the various objections to the proposal. In his opinion, the application was not complete, as there is nothing in the application showing the intended uses of the building. He said special use permits require a clear description of the project including the hours of operation; the level of detail is inadequate. Mr. Auerback asked rhetorically how the law could be applied if when you are not sure what is being built? He said the applicant should be required to demonstrate that the plans will not elevate noise levels above the ambient levels. The attorney said the applicant failed to include a photometric plot for the lighting on the roof-top area. Going on, Auerbach said the submitted plans would increase the square footage available in the building by 52% without considering parking. The downtown area is listed nationally as a historic district, and Auerbach said no third-floor restaurant has previously existed in the area. He mentioned the addition of a third floor, and asked how that is in keeping with the historical style of the adjoining buildings. In the lawyer’s opinion, the developer must obtain a report from a historical architecture firm and a letter of no impact from the State Historic Preservation Office.

Mr. Vogt addressed the board. He said if all downtown developers had to “go through this,” there would be no downtown development. He confirmed his plans call for up to eight tenants in the building, but did not say if any would be restaurants. The developer said he felt the Village was starting down a slippery slope if anybody must go through the same process of approvals from now on. He asked if anyone else had to get the same permissions before renovating a downtown building. Dina Dipasquale said she had to get an archeological permit before excavating the basement at Dina’s. Vogt said given the permissions needed he didn’t know how anybody can develop in the Village.

Planning Board Chair Nancy Rogan asked for any last comments. Hearing none, she closed the public hearing and convened a regular meeting of the Village Planning Board. Rogan again emphasized the board would not be taking any action on the application that evening. Town Planner Gary Palumbo offered to make a list of the comments raised by the citizens and submit it to the developer. Because there is an application pending before the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Planning Board cannot act at this time. The Planning Board is not scheduled to meet until May 9th, but the Planning Board must act on the application within 60 days. The ZBA decision is a necessary for the plans currently in front of the Planning Board to continue. Chair Rogan offered to table the application and extend the deadline to 62 days without a penalty. Mr. Vogt accepted. The meeting was adjourned.