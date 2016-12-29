Request for Sign Honored

Last Town Board Meeting of the Year

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Business from the Floor

Supervisor Matt McAndrew began the Town Board meeting with the news that DPW Superintendent Tom Scharf was under the weather. After approving the minutes of the previous meeting he opened the floor to public comments. Shawn Lafferty asked to address the board. He had a concern about the school bus stop on Beaver Meadows Road. He said the speed limit there is 45 mph and was concerned with cars driving through the area as children are getting off the bus. He asked for the board to request the county put up a couple of bus stop warning signs on either side of the school stop. Mr. Lafferty said 16 to 17 children are getting off the bus he was concerned about their safety. He added Jim Golley, the bus driver does an excellent job making sure the kids cross the street together and safely. The addition of the signs would add an extra margin of security. One of the board members suggested he talk to the school district about breaking up the stop into multiple stops closer to the children’s homes. A motion was passed to request the county put up the signs.

Supervisor’s Report

Mr. McAndrew said they are working out the kinks in the new Toughbook laptop. When the GPS is working it will be able to log the positions of water and sewer pipes. He said talks are continuing with the Village on forming a joint Public Works Director. The county is going to be offering property tax assessments, meaning the Town will be able to eliminate the Assessor position when the current Assessor’s term is up, if they choose to. McAndrew said he had spoken to Harry Weissman about possibly getting a position with the county. The Bombardier sidewalk snowplow purchased jointly by the Town and Village keeps breaking down. It went down twice in a week and a half. Renting a replacement is costing $2,500 per week. There will be a special emergency meeting of the Village Board on Tuesday the 27th to consider purchase of a new plow. A new plow would cost about $120,000. (See the story on the special meeting, right.) The department reports were accepted as submitted.

Police Report

Officer in Charge Don Auge said he had not been able to meet with a Captain Butler from the county sheriff’s office. However, the county might be able to track false alarm reports, which would allow enforcement of both the Town and Village alarm laws. The department is still trying to figure the best way to create and evidence locker in the DPW building. Officer Auge pointed out the room would have to be heated and kept dry. He said if certain types of evidence become moldy, the lab won’t touch it. The locker will need a lockable door and a raised floor to keep out the ice melt from the patrol cars.

Engineer’s Report

Mark Alianello has been working with some engineers to figure out how to install a new heating and air conditioning system in Town and Village Hall. Above the suspended ceiling over the second story rooms is a layer of insulation, and above that a lot of empty space up to the roof. He said it should be possible to establish trusses in the space and attach drywall and insulation to it. That would require removing the ceiling from the rooms, and installing ducting, insulation and the drywall; a process that could take several weeks. In the meanwhile, he said, the various boards could meet at Town Center. Mr. Alianello said he would get three estimates for the work.

EVGV Recreation Trail

Mr. Alianello reported there has been no word on the grant the Trail Committee applied for. He said there is a good chance that construction on the trail will begin this year. He is laying out the trail between Town Center and Tim Horton’s on 219. He said if he can arrange the trail to have a 1% impact on the wetlands in the area, they will not need to obtain permits for construction. He added the trail may meander a bit, but he should have no trouble in staying below the 1% threshold. The board passed a motion to redistribute some funds across the various accounting departments. The board then went into Executive Session to discuss labor contracts.