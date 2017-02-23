Rise to the Challenge

HoliMont Adaptive Program Remains Strong

By Nicholas Pircio

On a fine sunny President’s Day, David Berghash was out of the office and not immediately available for an interview with The Villager. But that’s perfectly understandable, seeing he was outdoors doing what he enjoys, that is, teaching students taking part in the resort’s Phoenix Adaptive Ski Program. The Phoenix Adaptive program for skiers with special needs, part of the Snow Sports Ski School at HoliMont, continues to operate in strong fashion, following the path set by founder Chuck Richardson in 1996.

Berghash says lessons are given every weekend and also during the week as needed. “Mainly, families take advantage of participating for ten weeks during the winter, which we call a season. They come Saturday and Sunday to come ski with us. We also have an outreach program on Sundays where the community gets involved, and actually takes advantage of our instructors.” Since President’s Day is a holiday, people can “drop in” and pay for a lesson, which took place that morning.

Chuck Richardson, meanwhile, remains active with the Adaptive program. Berghash says he’s doing a great job as Athlete Coordinator. “That is, he fits the round pegs with the round holes as to which instructors are involved with which students.”

Berghash says the Adaptive program has grown quite a bit over the years, having started with just a few students. “Currently, we have as many as sixteen to twenty students, depending on the weekend. This year we’ve gotten three new students, so it’s been steady growth throughout the years.” Berghash says HoliMont membership is committed to the program, which not only aids kids who are members, but also aids the community at large. “I know the management and the membership are very supportive of our program and want to keep it going.”

The Phoenix Adaptive Ski Program covers the entire special needs spectrum, including all forms of autism. “Our students are all over the board. Autistic, Turret’s, Spina Bifida, Cerebral Palsy, traumatic brain injuries, we get blind amputees. It’s a wide spectrum of students.” And there is no age limit, with ages ranging from adults all the way down to seven or eight years old. Berghash notes that one of their students celebrated her eighteenth birthday on Saturday. “It was a pretty big deal. She actually is graduating and becoming one of our junior instructors.”

There are many adaptive programs all over the world, but what makes the HoliMont program unique is, according to Berghash, it pushes students a little bit harder to be good skiers. “We don’t push autistic kids down the street and say they have to do it. We do teach safety and the rules, and we’re sticklers. We push a skier as much as he or she can handle.”

Coming up soon is the annual “Rise to the Challenge” adaptive ski race, hosted by HoliMont. Everyone is encouraged to come out and cheer on the participants on Saturday March 4th starting at 9:30am. Many of the regional ski areas will be sending teams, including Holiday Valley, Kissing Bridge, the Buffalo Ski club, Swain, and Bristol Mountain.

To find out more about the Phoenix Adaptive Ski Program at HoliMont, call 716-699-8159.