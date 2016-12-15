Roast of Coach Bergan

Benefit for EV/GV Trail & Penny Scholarship, December 27

By Chad Neal

There is a man who has been a part of the community here in and around Ellicottville for four decades. Tim Bergan, known as Coach by everyone who knows him, has been educating and training students and athletes at Ellicottville Central School (ECS) since 1978. Recently Coach Bergan was inducted into Section 6 (the athletic division in charge of high school sports in Western New York) Hall of Fame. Coach Bergan has taken on many missions in his life other than teaching and coaching. He has spearheaded benefits and sponsored charities throughout his career, and this being his last year at ECS as he is retiring, he is still helping fund raise for a community bike and hiking trail between Ellicottville and Great Valley.

Discussing with the Villager his endeavor, Coach Bergan said he is helping the Ellicottville /Great Valley Trail (EV/ GV Trail) the proposed bike and hiking trail that will be built in the near future, by selling the Green Card which is a discount card that can be used at 21 locations around the area including Jamestown, Cuba, Cayuga Lake, Olean and Ellicottville. The most charitable part of this fund raising effort is Roast the Coach Night, an event to help raise moneys for the Coach’s philanthropic undertakings including his Penny Scholarship fund and the Trail. Coach Bergan wanted to share that “The Green Card has arrived for the Roast the coach Night and a great savings in the Southern Tier.” The Green Cards “are great discount cards that are selling for $25 and are good until December 2017.” They may be used multiple times at 21 different businesses. The cards are currently available at Angee’s in Olean, Armond’s Men Shop in Olean, Monroe Street Brick and Brew in Ellicottville, the Ilex Inn in Ellicottville, Katy’s Cafe in EVL, and Katy’s Fly In in Great Valley, Moonwinks in Cuba, Nature’s Remedy in EVL, Soundtrack and Studio 4 East in Allegany, Sports Locker in Olean, Jock Shop in Jamestown, Shults Auto Group in Olean, Silver Fox in EVL, and Watson’s Candy also in EVL.

On December 27th at the Great Valley Fire Hall, Coach Bergan is having a “Roast the Coach” night, celebrating his induction into the Section 6 Hall of Fame. You can gain admission for $5 if you have a Green Card or $25 and we will give you a Green Card. The event will run from Noon until 8pm and you can take the mike and roast the coach as you make a donation to the Penny Scholarship. Come out and share the memories with Coach from 1978-2016. Twelve and under are free and all other students are $3.”

So as Coach Bergan finishes his tenure at ECS he is still using his influence to help many beneficial organizations. His family and friends are going to be right there along with Coach as he is reminded of the funny, dramatic, emotional, celebratory and enduring moments during his career as coach, teacher, mentor, guru, and friend. He has endured some surgeries lately and is walking a little slower at the moment so it’d be easy to catch him if you see him. He is optimistic about his convalescence and the benefits he is striving for. Roasting the Coach will be a funny event as Bergan gets lambasted with hilarious memories to help make further memories in the community.

The Green Card’s discounts are available at Angee’s in Olean for a half priced meal with the purchase of one, Armond’s Men’s Shop to get a 10% discount on tuxedoes and wedding apparel, free soda with the purchase meal at Balloons in Ellicottville, a 10% disocunt on all food items at Monroe Street Brick and Brew in EVL, a 10% discount on golf and pro shop items at Elkdale

Country Club, 10% off all rooms at the Ilex Inn in EVL, 10% off all food items at Katy’s Cafe and Katy’s Fly In, a 10$ discount on concrete from Keithcrete, 10% off food Item’s at Madigan’s in EVL, 10% off food at Moonwinks in Cuba, NY, Nature’s Remedy in EVL is offering 10% off supplements, Shults Auto is offering an oil change for 21.95 (up to five quarts), Sound Track in Allegany offers $25 off TV repair and remote car starter installation, 20% off any retail item at Studio 4 East in Allegany, 10% off all purchases at Sports Locker in Olean, 10% off all retail at the Jock Shop in Jamestown, a free glass of house wine with a purchase of meal at the Silver Fox in EVL, at Toro Run in Cayuga Lake is giving a two for one wine tasting, 5% off half cases of wine and 10% off whole cases, 10% off food items at Villaggio in EVL and 10% off all purchases at Watson’s Candy in EVL.