Rock City Park Opens

Great Natural Wonder in Olean, NY

Rock City Park will open for the season Monday, April 5 at 9am. The park boasts rocks 80’ tall an offers a mountaintop view of 1,000 square miles of the Enchanted Mountains from “Signal Rock”, once a long range signaling point for Indians.

Visitors are welcomed to descend the crevice staircases leading to hiking trails strewn with great monolithic rocks of dramatic sizes and shapes. The city of rocks is a magical adventure you’ll want to repeat.

There is a souvenir and rock shop with many types of gems, minerals, fossils and rocks from all over the world for purchase. There is also a Museum and Fluorescent Light Rock Room. Picnic facilities are available. Visitors should wear casual clothes and comfortable shoes and allow 1 hour minimum to see Rock City Park, it is one of the Great Natural Wonders of the United States.

Closed during inclement weather. For more information on this event please visit www.RockCityPark.com