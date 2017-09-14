Rock ‘N Roll Weekend

Ellicottville’s 2017 Rock ‘n Roll Weekend is Here!

Welcome to Rock ‘N Roll Weekend, presented by Northtown Auto. The fun kicks off this Friday, September 15th with lots of live entertainment in all of the local hot spots rolling through Saturday. On Sunday the 18th Annual Classic Car Show will take place on the village streets from 12-5pm. Ellicottville is proud to showcase your cars, trucks, and rods all set up in class order to be judged by a panel of experienced car enthusiasts offering awards in each class. Registration and information about the weekend can be found on the Chamber’s website: www.ellicottvilleny.com.