Roots: Winter Blues Weekend

What do Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin & Elvis Have in Common

By Carol Fisher

It’s Blues weekend in Ellicottville. Visitors and locals alike have yet another reason to visit our sweet little town and enjoy what we offer. Alas, between our fine winter sports weather (for which we are famous, ahem!) and our seasonal changes, we cannot offer you the large open windows you’ll find on Beale Street in Memphis, Nashville, N’Orleans, Key West and most rockin’ points South, but we do offer a refuge from the cold on Ellicottville’s rockin’ Main and Monroe Streets, where the Blues can be heard pouring out of the open doors. Welcome!

So, what’s The Blues , anyway? Well, a little research into the History of Rock.com revealed this noteworthy tale: “The origins of blues is not unlike the origins of life. For many years, it was recorded only by memory, and relayed only live, and in person. The Blues were born in the North Mississippi Delta following the Civil War. Influenced by African roots, field hollers,” (stop right here and imagine the scene of overheated, sweating farm laborers keeping their work rhythm and their sanity, for sure, by hollering their songs to each other. Quite a telling scene, isn’t it? Hardly the fun time that has evolved over the many years. But, back to our history story) “… ballads, church music and rhythmic dance tunes called jump-ups evolved into a music for a singer who would engage in call-and-response with his guitar. He would sing a line, and the guitar would answer.”

So, Blues lovers … surely you know the story of The Crossroads of Highways 61 and 49, Clarksdale, Mississippi (remember Crossroads, by Eric Clapton, or Led Zeppelins, Lemon Song?). For those of you who don’t, here is one of the legends in which these songs are built. This “vision” related by Henry Goodman, tells the story of a certain, not very musically gifted, Robert Johnson who makes a deal with … well, allow me to share a portion of his dialect which I can in no way create as colorfully:

“Robert Johnson been playing down in Yazoo City and over at Beulah trying to get back up to Helena, ride left him out on a road next to the levee, walking up the highway, guitar in his hand propped up on his shoulder. October cool night, full moon filling up the dark sky, Robert Johnson thinking about Son House preaching to him, ‘Put that guitar down, boy, you drivin’ people nuts.’ Robert Johnson needing as always a woman and some whiskey. Big trees all around, dark and lonesome road, a crazed, poisoned dog howling and moaning in a ditch alongside the road sending electrified chills up and down Robert Johnson’s spine, coming up on a crossroads just south of Rosedale. Robert Johnson, feeling bad and lonesome, knows people up the highway in Gunnison. Can get a drink of whiskey and more up there. Man sitting off to the side of the road on a log at the crossroads says, ‘You’re late, Robert Johnson.’ Robert Johnson drops to his knees and says, ‘Maybe not’”.

The tale ends with a sale: “You know where you are, Robert Johnson? You are standing in the middle of the crossroads. At midnight, that full moon is right over your head. You take one more step you’ll be in Rosedale. You take this road to the east, you’ll get back over to Highway 61 in Cleveland, or you can turn around and go back down to Beulah or just go to the west and sit up on the levee and look at the River. But if you take one more step in the direction you’re headed, you going to be in Rosedale at midnight under this full October moon, and you are going to have the Blues like never known to this world. My left hand will be forever wrapped around your soul, and your music will possess all who hear it. That’s what’s going to happen. That’s what you better be prepared for. Your soul will belong to me. This is not just any crossroads. I put this “X” here for a reason, and I been waiting on you.”

Robert Johnson rolls his head around, his eyes upwards in their sockets to stare at the blinding light of the moon which has now completely filled tie pitch-black Delta night, piercing his right eye like a bolt of lightning as the midnight hour hits. He looks the big man squarely in the eyes and says, “Step back, Devil-Man, I’m going to Rosedale. I am the Blues.” (Please go to vagabonding.net for the whole narrative in Rolf Potts’ lively language. You can also Google The Crossroads Blues Society Rosedale, Mississippi.)

Following his encounter, in 1933, this same Robert Johnson met up with Blues Masters Son House and Willie Brown on Beale Street, who, when they heard him play, promoted this now guitar genius into the fame he always craved.

While y’all are having a good time listening to the soulful music, the origins were anything but fun. It was a story of bad luck. It was the constant story of troubles at the hand of others. The Blues is a distillation of the laborer’s spirit revealing his soul to the world. It was the story of a race crying to be free from the troubles life dealt them. So, folks, this is the backstory of the Blues which is a cornerstone of all African American (and much of our Rock) music that you are enjoying this week. Whew.

The neat part is how it evolved over the years, over the transplantation into the northern cities, including our own Buffalo New York’s Colored Musicians Club, which is the longest continuously operating Colored Musicians Club in the country. Yes, Buffalo. In the ‘30’s through the ‘50’s this club hosted Jazz and Blues stars like Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billie Holliday, Count Basie and Ella Fitzgerald. You can visit this historical club any day of the week and even join an open jam on Sunday’s in the second-floor bar. You can also check out the downstairs museum for ten bucks (call for times – go to Yahoo) and explore the evidence of a time when our own Buffalo NY was one of the main tour stops for influential jazz musicians. Surely, if Ellicottville were what Ellicottville is today, we would have been hosting those greats in our small town. Heck, maybe even Elvis, who surely got his start with the melodies and rhythms of the Blues, would have graced out stages. Imagine!