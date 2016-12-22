Rotary Thanks Community

“Friends of Rotary”, Businesses & Residences Work Together

As the year draws to an end, our Rotary Club reflects upon the past year amazed. This community is so caring and generous allowing us to share this generosity with many of those in need in the community. It is often pointed out to us, by other much bigger clubs in our district that we do so much more than they do in spite of our size. We acknowledge the compliment but none of what we do, can be done without the help of “Friends of Rotary” or the business community at large. Our two major Fundraisers “Tuscan Moon” and Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas would not be possible in another community. That is a fact! The people that attend these two parties truly want to give back to the community, as they have adopted Ellicottville as their primary or second home. But the real key to our community is the strong, never ending support from our local business’ .The sense of community from each and every business in town is without question the best that can be. Never do we hear, why do you need help or didn’t we do that before. What we hear is how can we help? What can we do to make it better! This positive re-enforcement is what makes our Town such a close knit, caring community. This is the norm and it’s generation after generation that drives this attitude.

The bars, the restaurants, the retail shops ……………the heart and soul of our little community step up larger than any in the cities. The individual owners drive this sense of pride in the community and provide the help needed when life puts a hurdle in front of an individual or family in need. Giving back is what you do and you do it very well.

This year our community lost a larger than life giver in Bob McCarthy. Bob gave everything that he had, but more than monetary or physical gifts he gave us a legacy of caring. He came up with a crazy idea that always seemed to turn out brilliantly. He often said that our community was full of people with heart and he would just find a way to bring it out. Whether it was Hillbilly Russian Roulette, Celtic Thunder or Irish Christmas it seemed that every business owner was there to help. You just stepped up. The Rotary’s Family Support and Foundation for Youth were the beneficiaries for most, but don’t get it wrong, we just facilitate the generosity of our business and citizens by helping the funds reach where they are needed.

So with the Holiday Season upon us we want to thank all of you in Town who make what we try to do successful. I am afraid that you are too numerous to mention, but we also know that for most of you anonymity is what you prefer. Big hearts quietly helping and working for the greater good of our community.

THANK YOU and Happy Holidays. The Rotary Club of Ellicottville.