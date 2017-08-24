Rotary’s Tuscan Moon

This Saturday Enjoy the Area’s Best Culinary Event

By Kerra Trivieri

Founded in 1999, the Rotary Club of Ellicottville has, over the years, played an integral role in the community and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It is one of 35,000 clubs in the world to change people’s lives through promoting peace, fighting diseases, providing clean water and sanitation, and so much more to help those in need.

Rotary itself is an international group of helpers – around 1.2 million, to be specific – who come together to make positive changes to communities around the world. Their motto reads “service above self” and the work that they do and commitment they show reflects this idea fully.

“Rotary is a service organization and our club has been very active in Ellicottville,” said Club President Greg Cappelli, who has been a member since its birth. “Our next major fundraiser is the ‘Tuscan Moon,’ which will feature the best gourmet dinner in Ellicottville.”

This particular fundraiser will support the Rotary Foundation for Youth & Family Support and include a secret special guest as well as music by Mike Nugent, who will sing some of the timeless tunes by greats such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and other notables.

Hor’s d’oeuvres will be hand passed by local students and the main entrees are guaranteed to be mouthwatering – seafood lasagna and hand carved beef tenderloin to name a few. 14 different restaurants will be participating in the event with over 16 food stations to choose from. Cappelli revealed that over 200 people are expected to attend.

The Rotary Club of Ellicottville has also been noted for helping many different programs such as those involving the local library, scholarships for high school graduates, art education, the food bank, and much more. They have also helped provide new picnic benches in the Village Park, school supplies and hearing/visual aides to students, and medical assistance for those less fortunate in the community.

Ellicottville’s Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 5:30pm at the American Legion at 6500 Maples Road. For more information on the Club or if interested in getting involved, visit www.rotary.org.

The Tuscan Moon Fundraiser will take place this Saturday, August 26th from 6-11pm at John Harvard’s Cabana Bar & Pool Complex at Holiday Valley. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased via phone at 699-8758 or through the Chamber of Commerce.