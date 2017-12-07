Santa’s Coming!

Community Event Next Thursday in Salamanca

On Thursday, December 14, 2017, Cattaraugus Community Action will host its 11th annual Santa’s Carnival for the children of Cattaraugus County. This year’s Carnival is sure to be as much as fun as previous years – if not more! Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman, and the Buddy the Elf will be on hand for photo-ops.

Santa’s Carnival is a holiday event for community children held at Cattaraugus Community Action, 25 Jefferson Street, Salamanca, New York. Each of CCA’s departments creates games, crafts, and contests for our young visitors. Eric Jones will be joining us to turn your little cherubs’ little faces into funny holiday caricatures! Events will also include face painting, crafts, and games for holiday fun. Every child leaves with prizes, decorations, toys, and homemade Christmas cookies and hot cocoa. This year they will be raffling off a giant, filled Christmas stocking. Santa’s Carnival is free and open to all community children.

This year’s event has been made possible by generous contributions of private donors, the Toymakers of Randolph, the Hotel Westgate, the I.O.O.B. Club of Franklinville, the Sons of the American Legion #535, the Holy Cross Athletic Club, Community Bank, NA, American Legion Auxiliary #535, Hamlin Bank & Trust Company, and McDonald’s of Salamanca. We hope to see several community children at our annual Santa’s Carnival!

For more information, please call Angel Fisher at (716) 945-1041, Ext. 141.