What’s Shakin’ In E’ville

2018 Moonlight Snowshoe Tour at G.S.P.

Next Saturday, March 3 the Moonlight Snowshoe Tour at Griffis Sculpture Park will take place at 5pm. Enjoy an evening of snowshoeing under the moonlight, eating great food and jamming out to some fine live music. $50 covers snowshoe rental; some of the best local chili, cookies and snacks; a moonlit snowshoe tour of Sculpture Park; and live music afterward. During the tour, snowshoers will be stopping at some of the sculptures to learn who created them, who installed them, and a little history behind them. If there is no snow, the evening will be a hike of the park.

Reservations are required and limited. To register, please contact Ashford Hollow Foundation at 716-667- 2808 or e-mail GriffisPark@aol.com. Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates!

For more info please visit http://www.GriffisPark.org.