Shared Services Studied

Town Looks for Ways to Share Services

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Included the passage of Governor Cuomo’s 2018 budget was a provision to establish a program of shared services among towns, villages, and counties. According to the state’s website, county officials were to “develop localized plans that find property tax savings by coordinating and eliminating duplicative services and propose coordinated services to enhance purchasing power.” The plan called for establishing a Shared Services Panel consisting of the mayor or supervisor of each village and town, representatives from each school district, and administrators from the counties. The panels were to propose a plan for shared services among the municipalities and submit the proposal to the State Attorney General by Tuesday, August 1st.

“We’re already doing a lot of shared services.” That’s Town Supervisor Matt McAndrew referring to the Town and Village’s agreement for water, sewer service, and road maintenance. According to the state program, the communities sharing municipal benefits need to be adjoining. For Ellicottville that includes Mansfield, Franklinville, and Otto. The community’s mayors and supervisors joined the panel along with the County Administrator and the Chair of the Legislature. The panel came up with several new ways to share or reduce costs. One way is to combine justice courts among the entities. Each community would keep its own judges, but the various courts could be held on the same night in the same courtroom. Geographic Information Systems (GIS), the recording of the geo locations of municipal infrastructure is a project communities can share. Cattaraugus County already accepts bids for road materials and sand. Communities can join to order those materials, parts, and services through the county, eliminating the need to get quotes. Ellicottville will join with Franklinville, Olean, Ashford, Randolph, Allegany, and Gowanda to procure building demolishing services. Mr. McAndrew quickly adds the town currently doesn’t need such services. But, when the time comes, the town will be able to use the negotiated lower rates. Finally, the town will have the opportunity to join MEGA (Municipal Electric and Gas Alliance), a non-profit organization that helps municipalities obtain contracts for reduced rate electric and gas contracts.

There was a flurry of activities coming up to the deadline to submit the plans to the state. The finished proposal was sent to Senator Cathy Young, Assemblyman Joe Giglio, and the State Attorney General’s office on Tuesday. As Mr. McAndrew points out, the Town and Village already share many municipal services. The issue now is to document what and how services are being shared.

Homeowners looking for immediate tax relief may have to wait a while. The state will be going through a review process for all of New York’s 62 counties. The second public hearing for Cattaraugus County will be in Little Valley August 23rd. The panel will vote on proposals by September 15th, and the final plan will go before the Legislature on September 27th.