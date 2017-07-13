Silver Fox Presents LTM Trio

Bringing International Musical Experience to Dinner

LTM Trio plays jazz and is dedicated to the works of the great American songwriters such as Gershwin, Mancini, Ellington, and others, as well as Bossa Novas, Sambas, and the funky sounds of Herbie Hancock, Ramsey Lewis, and more.

The members of LTM Trio all have extensive performing experience throughout North America, Europe and Japan. Individually, they have played in Big Bands and Jazz Combos, Broadway Orchestras, touring pop groups and have backed luminaries such as the Temptations, Manhattan Transfer, Idina Menzel, Megan Hilty, Dizzy Gillespie, Joe Williams, the Drifters, Della Reese and more.

The LTM Trio plays every Saturday Night from 7-10pm.