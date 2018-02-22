What’s Shakin’ In E’ville

Sixty Years of HV Skiing

Kantowski Celebrates a Lifetime on Skis & HV’s 60th Anniversary

Story and photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

The year was 1958; Dwight Eisenhower was president, Alaska became the 49th State, “Gigi” won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Elvis was drafted into the Army, the Wham-O company introduced the Hula Hoop, Ford unveiled the Edsel and, early in the year, a new ski area named Holiday Valley opened in Ellicottville New York. Korkey Kantowski was just 21 years old. He had skied a little when his friend Jim Weimer talked him into trying the new ski area that had opened just weeks before. So on February 15, the two of them rented skis and signed up for a 12:30pm ski lesson. Mr. Kantowski still remembers the square-toed boots and the front latch bindings with a cable that wrapped around the heal of the boot. The class met at the base of the Yodeler T-Bar for an hour and a half lesson. “I got caught up in the sport immediately,” he recalls. After the lesson, the two friends skied around trying out their new skills, and as Kantowski says “I got hooked.” He was so enthusiastic about the sport, the next week he went out a bought ski equipment.

Sixty years later to the day, February 15, Korkey Kantowski and friends gathered at the lift at the base of Yodeler. The T-Bar had been replaced years ago with a quad chairlift. At 12:30 the group went up to Yodeler chair and assembled at the top of the Mardi Gras run. The group was made up mostly of members of the Ellicottville Ski Club. Jane and Dennis Eshbaugh, General Manager and Marketing Director for Holiday Valley joined the group. Steve Crowley and Bonnie Koschir from Holiday Valley joined the group as well. At the end of the run, they assembled in the ski club building for champagne toasts and a special cake. The cake was decorated with a photo of Mr. Kantowski from his early skiing days. Camille Kantowski (Korkey’s wife) served Saltines and Cheddar cheese as a reminder of those early days. She recalled how they would sit in the snow, eat Saltines and cheese, and drink Mateus wine, as that was all they could afford. A bottle of Mateus was on hand for symbolic purposes. Mr. Kantowski led off the toasts by showing the very ticket he purchased to ski on that day sixty years ago. It cost $3. By 1962 Mr. Kantowski was so euthanasic about the sport that he began teaching others. He taught both at Holiday Valley and at the Sitzmark Club. In 1964 he became a certified ski instructor.

The Ellicottville Ski Club had been founded when skiing in Ellicottville revolved around the Greer Hill rope tow. When Holiday Valley was formed the organization donated one acre of land to the club. The members built the clubhouse that has been expanded over the years. In 1961 Mr. Kantowski joined the ski club and met his wife, Camille. The couple bought a house in the Village and as their family grew expanded the home. Their two daughters Teresa and Susie were both raced on the Holiday Valley Ski Team, and now the twin grandsons are on the race team for the University of New Hampshire.

Asked to look back on his years skiing, Kantowski grew philosophic saying the sport has had an “enormous impact” on his life. “It’s a healthful outdoor sport,” he says and adds he loves the sociability of the pastime. As a last word, he says with a smile. “The friends you make and the places you go to as a result of being involved with skiing make it all worthwhile.”