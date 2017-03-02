Ski Patrol Food Drive

22nd Annual Ski Patrol Food Drive

Come one, come all! As many of you know, the Holiday Valley Ski Patrol is again organizing its annual food drive to benefit the Ellicottville Food Pantry during the upcoming Mardi Gras Weekend. Members of the patrol will be collecting non-perishable food items, paper products, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and cash donations at the Tops Market in Ellicottville on Friday, March 10th from 5-9pm and Saturday, March 11 from 9am-5pm. If you cannot make it to Tops during these times, you can also bring your donated items and/or cash to the Mardi Gras Parade that starts at 6:30pm on Saturday. If you don’t have any Mardi Gras beads, don’t sweat it. You will be given a string of beads for your donation made at Tops or during the parade so you can look festive. Just look for a patroller in a red jacket with a white cross.

The Ellicottville Food Bank assists many families who rely upon these donations for basic daily needs. With your generosity, together we can help those less fortunate in the community.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please feel free to contact Dan Buchanan at danielpbuchanan@yahoo.com or 716-249-1169. On behalf of the entire Holiday Valley Ski Patrol, thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity.