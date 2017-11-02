Ski Tree of Ellicottville

New Edition to Christmas in Ellicottville

By Chad Neal

Ellicottville is very popular for a small town and the popularity is mostly because of the winter months. The ski season draws many people and has since grown to draw people every season for the good things that happen here. But it is the winter that we pride ourselves on and Christmas is extremely special as our little village really embraces the feeling and spirit of the season. The festivities begin right after Thanksgiving as we celebrate Christmas in Ellicottville. As we want to always make it bigger and better every year two young enterprising gentleman have come up with a grand idea to make the town Christmas Tree extra special. John Nelson and Tyler Burns, along with the help of Maple Grove Enterprises, are going to construct the “largest” Christmas tree made of skis.

As of the interview with Nelson and Burns at Nelson’s Law Office the name of the project is called “The Ski Tree of Ellicottville”. A large Christmas Tree made using skis as the boughs with lights and ornaments. They told the Villager that they wanted something big for the town. “We are inspired by the Rockefeller Center. We want to make {Christmas in Ellicottville} an even better event.” Nelson and Burns said also explaining that other ski towns have done similar projects, along with an Ullr Festival celebration, which calls for the Norse God to bring on the snow, and includes burning of old skis and other such customs.

Tyler Burns and John Nelson of Ellicottville Entertainment and Ellicottville Events have devised the plans for the Ski Tree of Ellicottville and they told the Villager they will have at least 300 skis to build the Christmas Tree. They plan to make it an official decoration for the Christmas in Ellicottville celebration and are calling for anyone with used skis to donate them to the cause as they are also trying to get it into the Guinness Book of World Records. Used skis can be brought to the Law Offices of John Nelson in the old Ellicottville Inn.

Burns has made the overall designs for the Ski Tree of Ellicottville. The base however was constructed and welded by Maple Grove Enterprises out of Arcade, NY. Along with the donated skis Nelson and Burns said they are also selling Commemorative Ornaments that will be etched with your name or dedication by Mansfield Etching and Engraving to help with the costs and the remaining proceeds will go to the Ellicottville Fire Department for the restoration of the old fire truck. Nelson told the Villager “The Tee Bar is sponsoring the Ski Tree Topper as well. They have been very generous.” The idea is to make this an even bigger event for the town and village. Nelson and Burns said if we have the largest Ski Tree it will draw people from all over to see it. “Because Christmas is a big deal here and skiing is a big deal here and we love Christmas!”