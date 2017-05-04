Sky High Opens Friday

Sky High Adventure Park Opens Friday, May 5

Sky High Adventure Park, New York State’s largest aerial park will open for its 7th season on Friday, May 5, 2017. Located at Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville, Sky High consists of the Aerial Park, the Climbing Forest and the Sky Flyer Mountain Coaster. The Aerial Park features 13 courses containing platforms, bridges, ladders, ropes and zip lines. Climbers start from a central platform, where they choose from 3 yellow courses, 5 green courses, 2 blue courses 2 black courses and one double black course, ranging from easiest to most difficult. The higher the course is in the trees, the more challenging it is, both physically and mentally. A climb at Sky High is a positive experience that leaves a lasting memory. Children, teens, adults and groups have fun and experience thrills—but they also build self-confidence, promote good health and encourage group camaraderie.

The first 8 courses at Sky High were constructed during the winter months of 2011. The $2.5 million park opened in 2011 and it was a success from the start. Two courses were added in 2012, two more courses were added in 2013 and one course was added in 2014 for a total of 13 courses.

The Climbing Forest will also open on May 5. Constructed in 2013, the Climbing Forest is like a 3-D climbing wall, where the handholds are attached to 10 different tree trunks. The climber scrambles up a tree, and then rappels back down.

The Sky Flyer Mountain Coaster, opening on May 19, is a roller coaster that zigs, zags and spirals down the mountain. Each car can hold one or two people, and the riders can control their speed for an all-out thrilling ride, or a leisurely tour through the trees.

Sky High Aerial Park, Climbing Forest and Mountain Coaster are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 11, and then they are open daily for the summer season starting June 16 through September 4. More information is at www.holidayvalley.com/skyhigh and reservations can be made by calling 716-699-HIGH.