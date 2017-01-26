SnowCross @ SAC

SAC presents AMSOIL Championship Snocross Series 2017

The twists, turns, thrills, and high speeds in the snow returns to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino on Feb. 3 and 4 with AMSOIL Championship Snocross. The region’s newest winter tradition promises to provide fun for the whole family during a two-day, nationally-televised event that continually brings fans in the tens of thousands to descend upon the foot of the Allegheny Mountains for nonstop, heart-pumping, action-packed races with the world’s best snowmobile athletes.

Tickets for the event are on sale now online and at the Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Tickets are $25 per day of $30 for a weekend pass. Family 4-packs also available. Admission is FREE for children ages six and younger. Buys tickets online to save $10. Tickets are available at the door but will be an additional $10.

Crews with International Series of Champions (ISOC) Racing will once again turn one million gallons of water into snow over a football-field-sized plot of land outside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. The race course will include wicked twists and giant ramps that will send vehicles flying dozens of feet into the air.

More than 200 of the top snowmobile racers from North America and nearly a dozen countries worldwide will face off in a full-throttle, action-packed series of races that combine big-air jumps and competitive racing. The weekend is also one of eight nationally-televised events on CBS Sports Network with new technology added to the production this year for instant replay features. The races also will be streamed live on U-Stream for online viewing.

Bleachers set up around the track can accommodate thousands of fans, and bright lights will illuminate the track during the evening hours on Friday and Saturday, when the main events take place and are taped for television. A new Family Zone will be outdoors this year, which will include a small-scale “120” snowmobile to test drive. Various vendors, including food and beverage, will also be on site.

Indoors nearby at the Seneca Allegany Events Center, fans will have the chance to interact with racers and get autographs. Snowmobile gear will be on sale, and the popular Traxxas Try Me Track will return with a course filled with remote-controlled miniature trucks.

Approximately 50 practice, qualifying, and final races will take place each day, including 22 races during both the Friday and Saturday night main events. As many as 15 vehicles will be on the track during a race, and individual races are broken down by age, gender and snowmobile type.