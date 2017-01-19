Snowshoe Social @ HM

HoliMont Snowshoe Social; January 21st at 6PM

HoilMont is excited to announce the expansion of their winter fun activities with the first ever Snowshoe Social to be held on January 21st. The brave group of snowshoer’s will meet at Canfield lot at 6pm and head out on a 3 ½ mile hike. The hike will take about 45 minutes to get to the new Lean-To. Once arrived, a giant fire will already have been started where the group of hikers can enjoy a snack, warm up and enjoy refreshments they have brought. If more adventure is what you’re looking for, feel free to break away from the fire and explore the nearby trails. Once everyone has had their fill of food and drink the group will head back down to the main lodge, estimated at another 45 minute hike.

Snowshoeing is a low impact winter activity that is fun for the entire family and an excellent source of exercise, the hike is good for both first time snowshoer’s and people who have been out on the trails for years. The trip will be taken at night so it is recommended each hiker bring along a head lamp to help navigate the winter trails. Head lamps can be purchased and snowshoes can be rented at the Gear Up shop for those who don’t have their own. Shop Hours are 9am – 4:30pm

What to Bring: 1) Snowshoes 2) Layers of Clothing – You will sweat so bring an extra dry layer. 3) Snacks and Beverages 4) Headlamp 5) Medium Weight Boots