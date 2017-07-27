Solar Energy Projects

CCIDA Invests Over $20M in Clean Renewable Energy

Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency has been working with BQ Energy/Steel Winds, LLC on Solar Energy projects to be constructed in the City of Olean to help reduce the operating costs.

The total investment of the three projects comprises of nearly $21 million, invested by BQ energy, and recently reclaimed brownfield land.

The three proposed projects will add clean renewable energy to Cattaraugus County, and will be the first commercial solar farms in the county is well. Saint Bonaventure University, Olean General Hospital, and the City of Olean will receive the benefits associated to these proposed projects.

Each entity will be saving anywhere from $100,000 a year upwards of $200,000 a year, in regards to their operating costs associated to energy. These projects will help the three entities, which comprise of over 1600 employees, and are not only economic development engines, but are also critical for our quality-of-life and continuing education aspect as well.

The IDA is honored to help and support these projects to bring them to fruition to date. To date, two of the projects are under construction, with the third project slated to begin later this fall.