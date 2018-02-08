Splash Pad Coming

Triple R Campground & Trailer Sales Presentation to CCIDA

Story By John Thomas

Staff Writer

John and Jennifer Tinelli of T&D Resorts Inc. made a presentation to the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency last week. They are the owners of Triple R Campground and Trailer Sales on Bryant Hill Road in Franklinville. The couple is applying for sales and mortgage tax abatement, and a Tourism PILOT program for an $800,000+ investment in the park. Currently, the park has camping sites, cabins, a pool, picnic areas, and a store. They will improve the business in two phases: the first will add new deluxe campsites, new cabins, and tent sites. Phase two will be the addition of a LeeKee Lagoon Splash Pad and Hot Tub by the pool. The Splash Pad will be the only one in Cattaraugus County and only the second in the region. Executive Director of the CCIDA Corey Wiktor said the project was a “unique and exciting investment.” Wiktor said the project will involve many local construction workers and will create at least two full-time seasonal jobs.

The Tinellis’ bought the campground five years ago and have achieved 30% growth every year since. The campground consistently scores high ratings with campground directories for completeness of facilities, cleanliness, and visual appeal. They have secured financing through Cattaraugus County Bank and say their customers are very excited about the project. John Tinelli said he feels the splash pad will bring in more customers mid-week. He pointed out most of the activities in the area get most of their business on weekends. With camping and family activities available at the campground they can expect strong mid-week business. Mr. Tinelli said he can gauge the camp ground’s impact on the local community because restaurants in the village start calling him around March asking when they are going to open for the season. The restaurateurs explain they will have to order extra food and hire more staff when the camp opens.

Director Wiktor gave an update on Ellicottville Brewing Company’s project in Little Valley. They are renovating the old King Window Salamanca Beverage Companies facility on Second Street. The brewery is installing a beer bottling line, tasting room, and beer museum on the premises. The total cost of the project is $5,500,000. All the manufacturing equipment is being manufactured in the US, and the project will use a high number of local contractors. When completed around June the business will hire 25-35 employees.

In giving his financial report for the CCIDA, Mr. Wiktor said several projects have closed in recent months. HoliMont received their sales tax abatement letters for its current project and paid the fees to the CCIDA. Solean and Solean West and Win-Sim Ski Corp paid their fees for sales tax letters. In the next quarter, Homeridae Solar Project and Six Smith’s will also close. Furthermore, there are two new applications expected to be filed in the first quarter of 2018. Mr. Wiktor said with those payments the Agency’s finances are in good shape.