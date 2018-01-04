Sports Show Raffle

Olean Sports & Rec Show, January 21

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a raffle during their Greater Olean Area Outdoor and Recreation Sports Show. The raffle includes a chance to win one of many prizes: GRAND PRIZE: Wicked Ridge Invader Crossbow (or any standard Glock or Cross Bow; retail value $529); 2nd Prize: Hitachi Alpha LED 40” HDTV (retail value $ 349.99); donated by Pepsico, Pepsi Beverage Company of Jamestown, NY with these additional prizes — CSO Tubbs Xplore Snowshoe Starter Kit (value $179.95); CSO Primus Profile Camp Stove (value $139); Kabar Becker Crewman (retail value $121.76); Cutco Gut Hook (retail value $119.00); Kabar USMC (retail value $104.90).

Tickets are $5 or five for $20 with a limit of 500 tickets. The drawing will be held January 21, 2018. Tickets can be purchased now at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and at the show in January. The prizes were supplied by: Red Barn Guns, Franklinville, NY; CUTCO Cutlery Corporation, Olean, NY; Ka-Bar Knives, Olean, NY; and Country Squirrel Outfitters, Ridgway, PA.

Booths are still available for the Outdoor & Rec Sports Show. The Outdoor & Rec Sport Show is offering outdoor retailers, associations & outfitters the best opportunity to sell merchandise, secure leads, book trips and interact with the outdoor community. Use this show to establish relationships with current and new customers. Vendors that have signed up to date include: Red Barn Gun Shop, Cattaraugus County Pistol Clerk, KR Communications, New York Crossbow Coalition, WPIG-FM / US Army, Burning Asphalt Sauces, Pfeiffer Nature Center, Microtel Inn & Suites, Cutco KA-BAR Visitor Center, J&J Animal Products, Ench Mtn Chap. National Wild Turkey Federation, Colonial Media, Eagle Dream Rehab Center, Allegany County Pistol Clerk, Hy-Haven Criations, Gutter Logic of Rochester/Buffalo, LeafFilter North of New York, Air Ivanhoe, Maple Hill Blades, Enchanted Mountains of Catt County, Gourmet Creations by Kim, and Spectacular Sports.

Admissions to the show are $3 adults and $2 students/seniors. Children 12 and under are free with an adult. For more information on the Greater Olean Area Outdoor & Rec Sports Show or other GOACC events and activities, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.