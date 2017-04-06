State Burn Ban In Effect

New York State Bans Burning Through May 14

By Brady Wesp

The winter season has come and gone and now has New York State residents raring to clean up their yards and prepare for another warm spring and summer season. State legislature wishes to remind citizens the statewide burning ban remains in effect between the dates of March 16th and May 14th.

It is this time of the calendar year which poses the greatest threat of forest and wildfires. Once the last of the snow is gone and all the dead trees and leaves die and shrivel up it does not take much for an unattended pile of burning leaves to transform into an out of control blaze.

Open burning is the single largest cause of wildfires in New York State. According to the Department of Environmental Control website, New York State fire departments have responded to an average of 2,300 wildfires during this time period from 2000 to 2009.

Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Swanson commented this legislation remains in effect because everything is so dry during this time of the year the state does not want citizens getting careless with open fires potentially causing a chain reaction and igniting a wildfire.

“This time of year has the most risk of fires,” stated Officer Swanson. “Approximately 46 percent of all wildfires every year are caused during this time period due to an overabundance of dry leaves, big wind gusts and lack of healthy green vegetation.”

Burning household trash remains prohibited statewide in all cases, as common household trash releases dangerous pollution and chemicals into the environment, notable compounds including arsenic, carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide among many others.

All residents are encouraged by the DEC to recycle household trash whenever possible and to compost leaves rather than burning them.

Not all instances of burning are banned during this time period. Exceptions such as a small campfires and cooking fires are allowed so long as they are less than 3 to 4 feet in diameter and are made using either charcoal or wood which is clean, untreated and unpainted. Plywood and pressure-treated lumber are not permitted to be burned.

Ceremonial or celebratory fires are also allowed within this window of time as long as they are made in accordance with DEC and New York State guidelines. Most importantly these fires cannot be left unattended and must be fully extinguished when their purpose is fulfilled.

In towns with a total population less than 20,000, residents may burn tree limbs with attached leaves. The limbs must be less than 6 inches in diameter and 8 feet in length (also referred to as brush). However, brush burning is still prohibited during this burn ban period.

Violators of the open burning state regulation are subject to both criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense. To report environmental law violations call 1-800-TIPP DEC (1-800-847-7332), or report online on DEC’s website.

Over the seven years since the ban was established, the number of wildfire outbreaks have dramatically decreased. According to Livingston County News, the average number of spring fires per year in New York State has dropped by 35.5 percent, from 2,925 in 2009 to 1,886 in 2016.

This burning ban period has done much good for the community and New York State in avoiding wildfire outbreaks. Do your part for your homes and communities to avoid risky actions that can potentially lead to disastrous circumstances.