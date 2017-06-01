Strolls Stepping Out

Event from Last Year to Run More Weekends

Story and Photo John Thomas

Staff Writer

Last year during the summer the Village welcomed the Friday Night Strolls. The four weekend events featured jugglers, face painting, musicians, yoga for kids, and a free movie at the gazebo, all during the evening hours at the start of the weekend. This year the organizing committee plans to have the events start June 30th and possibly run for 12 weeks during the summer. Reflecting on the experience of the “beta” test last year, John Rounds of Adventure Bound on Washington, said, “It was exciting to see it all come together. It was a great team effort.” He said the feedback had been positive from the merchants, locals and visitors who attended. The original objectives for the event was to kick-off the weekend with a family friendly event, create an event that can be enjoyed by locals and visitors, and encourage merchants to extend their hours on Friday nights.

Planning for this year’s events is well under way. Sponsorships are available as various support levels. The highest level of Presenting Sponsor has been taken by the Chamber of Commerce, but other sponsorships are available at the $1,500 level. Each week will feature family friendly movies shown free at the gazebo. The movies can be sponsored by a business for $750 for the summer. Other business sponsorships are available for $500. Merchant sponsors will have their business included in the passport program. Attendees will receive the passport with 20 downtown businesses listed on it. When the visitor goes into one of the establishments they receive a punch on the card. When they achieve ten punches they can go into Villaggio for a free appetizer. For information about becoming a sponsor, contact Kathleen Moriarty or Dionne Kress.

Christy Rounds has some musicians lined up for the evenings. She says several recording artists are anxious to come perform on main street. Other entertainers and activities are planned for the first Stroll weekend, and the committee promises to come in with a bang.