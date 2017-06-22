STW Funding Secure

Congress Approves Omnibus Spending Bill

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

As reported here last April a government shutdown was looming if Congress did not pass a continuing resolution by mid-April. A resolution was passed, and the government stayed open. In May Congress passed an omnibus appropriations bill funding the government for the rest of the budget year. The $1 trillion bill contains some cuts for various programs, but the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will see a $6 million increase in funding. Some of that increase will go to help fund ARC’s program of broadband deployment in Central Appalachia, hard hit by the downturn in the coal industry. Other help for that region will be programs in workforce development focused on the automotive supply sector and aviation. Other programs will fund infrastructure improvements in distressed counties in the region.

As part of a regional evaluation, Ed Hummel the Economic Development Representative for New York and New Jersey will be in the area July 10&11. He will be reviewing past STW projects and looking at potential new projects. STW board members and staff will be on hand to meet with Mr. Hummel

The former Nestle /Carnation plant in South Dayton is going under renovation. The problem is the building is full of asbestos. The town has asked STW for assistance with a pre-removal asbestos survey of the facility. The STW Development Foundation will consider assistance in the amount of $2,730. The board tabled discussion on the matter until the next meeting. Southern Tier West has been asked to administer the NYSERDA program in the Southern Tier Central Region. The programs will include improvements to railroad infrastructure in the region. The board authorized STW to hire and an additional employee to help with the administration of the programs.

Work is ongoing on Southern Tier’s programs. Several more communities have qualified for NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities Program. When municipalities complete four “action items” designed to save energy, they may apply for grants from the state. Ellicottville has submitted its application, and several more towns are pending. Broadband internet access continues to be a challenge. STW is helping to install towers in rural communities to provide fast internet access. With more schools requiring students to do homework online, rural high-speed access becomes essential.