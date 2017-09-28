STW Views New Technology

Agency Gets Demonstration of Hi-Tech Crime Scene Scanner

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

The Southern Tier West development organization held its annual meeting last week at Jamestown Community College. The first order of business was the annual audit of the organization’s finances. Accountant Ed Bysiek, Bysiek CPA, had examined the entity’s books and pronounced them in good shape. Mr. Bysiek said expenses exceeded revenues by $35 thousand, but considering the organization has $1.2 million in assists, this was not a major issue. The board also elected the current set of officers to the same positions for the next year. Executive Director Richard Zink presented the 2016-2017 Annual Report to the board. The report is available on the STW website. After the meeting, the board got a demonstration of a fascinating new 3-D scanning technology (see below).

Executive Director’s Report

Mr. Zink reported Congress passed a Continuing Resolution to keep the government funded until December 8th. He expressed confidence that next fiscal year’s budget should mirror this year’s regarding funding for the ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission). There might be some increase in the budget for the broadband rollout to rural areas across the Southern Tier. The 2020 census is coming up, and there are some challenges in getting 100% of the population counted in terms of congressional representation and government funding. One challenge is what happens when a single-family residence is converted to a multi-family residence. (Someone adds an apartment over a garage). Language is also a problem: census materials sent out are in English, and many English-challenged recent immigrants throw them away. Some commercial buildings have been converted to apartment buildings in Jamestown. The Executive Director said STW would do all it can to provide accurate maps and help communities report accurate population counts.

Applications for the third round of funding for broadband rollout in rural areas were due August 31st. The new Arkwright tower is completed, undergoing testing, and should be operational the end of September. It should cover a lot of northern Chautauqua County. Zink reported 5G broadband cell service is on the horizon, but it will require more cell towers. Under NYSERDA’S Clean Energy Communities Program, eleven WNY communities have qualified for about $800K in grants. Under the program, many municipalities have deployed EV charging stations, which should help spark acceptance of electric vehicles.

New CSI Device

The STW recently helped the Criminal Justice Program at Jamestown Community College obtain the latest in crime scene investigation technology. JCC Criminal Justice Adjunct Professor, Vincent Gerace set up a mock crime scene to demonstrate the device. In the scene, Mr. Gerace set up the Leica Scanner to record a 3-D image of the faux crime. According to the professor, the scanner records “about one million data points a second,” of the crime. The device uses a laser to record a view of the scene as it slowly rotates. It takes about 20 minutes to scan a room, and the data is downloaded to a laptop computer. Mr. Gerace used an actual crime scene of a double murder for the computer demonstration. Standard photographs of the crime can be linked to various objects in the scanned image. The data produces a grainy, false color, almost virtual reality image that can be maneuvered in three dimensions on the laptop. The device allows the court to “walk-through” a crime scene. Furthermore, measurements can be made from any of the data points on the screen to determine distances between objects. The system lacks the sort of surface detail available to most computer gamers. But, those viewing the demonstration could clearly see one of the victims lying face down in front of a couch. Current JCC students are being trained on the device, and the school has loaned the equipment to police agencies throughout WNY. Gerace added the device has potential uses in architecture, engineering, and design.