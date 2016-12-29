Summer Music Festival

Grand Funk Railroad, Carl Dixon & the Last Buffalo, BPO to perform

Snow may be on the top of everyone’s minds as winter grips our region, but the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce would like to jump ahead just a bit, to Independence Day Weekend, when the slopes transform not only to golf course fairways but also one of the best outdoor concert venues in the region. It’s time to announce the headliners for the 2017 Ellicottville Summer Music Festival.

Over the years, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce has prided itself in bringing some of the top names in music to our area for a great outdoor show. This year is no different. Headlining the festival this year, performing Sunday, July 2, will be none other than the American Band themselves, Grand Funk Railroad.

According to the band’s website, “Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, “We’re An American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher, ‘The God Of Thunder.’ Joining Don and Mel are true ‘All Stars.’ Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. Max penned and sang 38’s biggest hit “Second Chance” and was co-founder of California’s legendary Jack Mack and the Heart Attack. Don refers to Max as ‘the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet.’ Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and also has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf and Billy Squier. (KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by Grand Funk.) Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami.

Affectionately called ‘Dr. Tim,’ his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man Robert Palmer.”

Taking to the stage before Grand Funk is a legend of classic rock, Carl Dixon, with Carl Dixon and the Last Buffalo. Born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario Carl Dixon remains one of Canada’s stellar singers and musicians. He’s fronted and played with some of Canada’s most iconic bands including The Guess Who, Coney Hatch and April Wine.

Carl scored his first record deal in the 80s, was featured on MTV and went on to tour alongside Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and many more. His music career took him through rock ‘n’ roll highs and lows throughout the 90s and into the new millennium. While lead singer of The Guess Who, Carl was critically injured in a car accident in Australia in 2008, sustaining 52 injuries. His remarkable comeback as a solo artist, then reuniting with Coney Hatch to score a new record deal, has only been topped by his recent return as front man of The Guess Who for two special shows in the USA in January 2016. Carl’s a published author of Strange Way to Live – a story of Rock ‘N Roll Resurrection, and he’s a prolific songwriter and inspirational speaker. He now resides in the wilds of Haliburton Ontario.

The night before, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform their annual show featuring patriotic fanfare choreographed to fireworks, dance music and some great movie favorites, including Pirates of the Caribbean and Frozen. There’ll be something for the whole family to enjoy.

The weekend gets going Friday with the kickoff event for the Ellicottville Stroll the Streets. The entertainment will take place all throughout the village with music at the gazebo and so many other events taking place.

Tickets for the 2017 Ellicottville Summer Music Festival will go on sale January 3, 2017. Prices to be announced. A VIP package will be available for the weekend, as well as VIP-Only events and special pricing times.