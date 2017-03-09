Summer Music Festival

Fourth of July Weekend: Grand Funk Railroad, BPO & Carl Dixon

Winter has its final grips of the season on the area and thoughts are turning to warmer temperatures and summer fun. The Big Kickoff for Green Season fun in Ellicottville is the Summer Music Festival, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and presented by Holiday Valley Resort, June 30 through July 2.

Friday night, June 30, Holiday Valley’s Main Lodge will be the home to the annual kick-off party and chair lift rides to the top of the hill will be available for those wanting to get a breath-taking view of the valley we call home.

Saturday night, July 1, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will play their rousing set of patriotic music as the sky is lit with fireworks. Before that, tap your toes to some great dance music along with some movie favorites, to include Pirates of the Caribbean and Frozen. There’ll be something for the whole family to enjoy.

Sunday night, July 2, the American Band, Grand Funk Railroad, takes to the stage slope side. Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, “We’re An American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher, ‘The God Of Thunder.’ Joining Don and Mel are true ‘All Stars.’ Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. Max penned and sang 38’s biggest hit “Second Chance” and was co-founder of California’s legendary Jack Mack and the Heart Attack. Don refers to Max as ‘the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet.’ Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and also has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf and Billy Squier. (KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by Grand Funk.) Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami.

While Grand Funk Railroad would be an awesome show by itself, in Ellicottville we believe in taking it to the next level. This year is no different as the opening act on Sunday is none other than Canadian classic rock legend, Carl Dixon, fronting Carl Dixon and The Last Buffalo.

Born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario Carl Dixon remains one of Canada’s stellar singers and musicians. He’s fronted and played with some of Canada’s most iconic bands including The Guess Who, Coney Hatch and April Wine.

Carl scored his first record deal in the 80s, was featured on MTV and went on to tour alongside Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and many more. His music career took him through rock ‘n’ roll highs and lows throughout the 90s and into the new millennium. While lead singer of The Guess Who, Carl was critically injured in a car accident in Australia in 2008, sustaining 52 injuries. His remarkable comeback as a solo artist, then reuniting with Coney Hatch to score a new record deal, has only been topped by his recent return as front man of The Guess Who for two special shows in the USA in January 2016.

Saturday and Sunday will also have the events in the Village during the day. Both, Saturday and Sunday, from 10am-5pm Jefferson Street will be the home to the annual Arts and Crafts Show. The Annual Pet Parade will be held Saturday at 11am, on Washington Street.

Not only will there be music at Holiday Valley but at the Village Gazebo, from 1-4pm on Friday. Check the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce website for more details and to order your concert tickets. Go to www.ellicottvilleny.com or call (716)699-5046 for more information.