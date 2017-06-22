Summer Music Festival

Independence and Canada Day Celebrations In E’Ville

By Chad Neal

The celebration of our country’s independence from the tyrannical rule of King George of Great Britain is always a whole weekend of fun and excitement anywhere in the country for the most part. July Fourth is the day our founding fathers signed a letter to said tyrant that we no longer accept the rules and laws and taxes beset by him. And that is one heck of a reason to celebrate. On that same weekend, July 1 our neighbors to the north celebrate Canada Day, initially brought into being to celebrate the three primary provinces together as one country in 1867; those being Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Canada Province, which turned into Ontario and Quebec. Not to mention our little burg has a lot of Canadians that love to visit and celebrate their holidays here too, and one thing Ellicottville knows how to do is celebrate. This specific weekend is the ever-popular Summer Music Festival in Ellicottville and at Holiday Valley.

The main music event is the yearly concerto by the Buffalo Philharmonic at the base of Holiday Valley where they set up the stage on the first fairway of the Double Black Diamond Golf Course. Also playing the next evening will be the popular seventies rock band Grand Funk Railroad. The village will be bumping with several live music acts too, which will be detailed in the Villager newspaper as it is every week by MouthSayTongue in his preview for the week “What’s Shakin’ in E’ville” – you can also find a list of the live music that weekend at ellicottvilleny.com.

Saturday July 1st, is a full day of fun for everyone. Not only does the Buffalo Philharmonic play at Holiday Valley in the evening, during the day along with all the usual activities in Ellicottville an Arts & Crafts show will be displayed on Jefferson St. between the town building and the post office. Over 50 tents will be set up showing off and selling their creations of art and craftiness. Also that day at 11am on the main drag, Washington Street in Ellicottville, will become a “pet lover’s paradise as half of the street is transformed into the annual world-famous Ellicottville pet parade. Starting at Katy’s Cafe, formerly Coffee Culture, and working its way up to the gazebo, the parade features dogs, cats, and has even has had more exotic animals taking part! One year even saw a Bantha from Tatooine, with their Tuskan owners, of course. Come out to Katy’s to register around 10am pet in hand as the parade starts to line up at 10:30 for the 11am start.

All weekend long the music in the village will be entertaining all who need that live music fix. There should be something for all the music lovers on Independence Day Weekend. The music starts Friday afternoon with local favorite Mo Porter playing at Holiday Valley and Steve Baleesteri playing at the village gazebo. And live acts and djs at the great nightlife joints in the village abound. Saturday has a great line up of music in the afternoon at Holiday Valley and at the gazebo with five acts playing in the village and at Holiday Valley at night. Balloons Restaurant and Night Club, Madigan’s, Gin Mill and Finnerty’s all have some rocking bands lined up and the annual show by the Buffalo Philharmonic at Holiday Valley highlights the evening there. The BPO will feature patriotic fanfare choreographed to fireworks, dance music and some great movie favorites, including Pirates of the Caribbean and Frozen.

Sunday the pace will appear tapered down for a bit, but don’t be fooled. The arts and crafts show will still be running and the usual Sunday activities will be in action, such as golf (minus the first hole for the stage at Holiday Valley), Sky High Aerial Adventure Park, and the Sky Flyer Mountain Coaster. The pool is open at Holiday Valley and there are many other outdoor activities Ellicottville and the surrounding areas offer. All the shops and boutiques in town will be open for business. Dom’s Buthcer Block has those last minute steaks for the grill and the Purple Doorknob will have your favorite patriotic socks. But the evening brings on the most excitement as the popular rock and roll band Grand Funk Railroad rocks the stage at Holiday Valley.

Grand Funk Railroad is known for their most popular rock anthem “We’re an American Band”. Opening for Grand Funk Railroad Sunday July 2nd at 7pm is another legend of Classic Rock, Carl Dixon. More known in the Canadian rock scene, Dixon played with some of Canada’s most iconic bands including The Guess Who, Coney Hatch and April Wine. He’s also toured with mega rock bands Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

This celebratory weekend will be filled with plenty of entertainment and good ol’ Ellicottville fun. The restaurants will all be serving their great food, the spirits will be flowing and the fireworks will blow up the night sky. The duel celebration for Canada and the USA is the summer party that just about everyone participates in, except maybe the Amish. The music in the village and at Holiday Valley will be non-stop for a while, let’s hope everyone wants to stay up and enjoy the party because the noise ordinance is bound to broken again those nights. Let’s all celebrate responsibly though and enjoy the reason we can celebrate like this every year.