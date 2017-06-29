Summer Music Festival

Ellicottville, NY – It’s time for the Ellicottville Summer Music Festival and there’s a weekend full of fun for everyone to enjoy!

Friday, June 30: Stroll the Streets will kick off for Summer 2017. The 12-week celebration of family friendly activities will kick off with live music by Steve Balestri, stilt walker, juggling, Henna tattoos, and much more. The runs 5-8pm.

Saturday, July 1: Jefferson Street will be blocked between the Village Hall and the Post Office for the annual Arts and Crafts Show from 10am-5pm. Come out and see what our artisans have for you this year. Their art ranges from fine to rustic and whimsical. Washington Street turns into a regular menagerie at 11am when the World-Famous Ellicottville Pet Parade makes its way from Katy’s Café to the Gazebo. You can be assured to see dogs, cats, maybe a goat or two. The animals are sure to surprise all in attendance. Have a pet that you’d like to parade? Come out and take part! Everyone in the parade gets a prize! One of the region’s top keyboardists, Theresa Quinn, will take to the gazebo with her trio as a special part of the annual Ellicottville Gazebo Series. The performance will run from 1-4pm. Doors open at 6pm at Holiday Valley for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. The show starts at 8pm with a Pirates and Princesses theme to go along with fireworks choreographed to great patriotic music for the Independence Day holiday.

Sunday, July 2: The Arts and Crafts Show continues from 10am-5pm. Gates at Holiday Valley open at 6pm once again. This time, taking the stage at 7pm will be Carl Dixon, former frontman for The Guess Who, April Wine and Coney Hatch. At 9pm, the final performance of the weekend gets under way as The American Band, Grand Funk Railroad, takes to the stage with their five decades of hits ready to go. Most famously known for their tunes, “We’re and American Band,” “Locomotion,” and “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” the band will take the stage for a rock experience like no other.