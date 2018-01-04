Sunset Snowshoe at ASP

ASP Tuesdays in January & February, Dogs Encouraged

Every Tuesday in January and February, there will be a hike on the new trail called Bear Paw dedicated to snowshoe use and hiking with dogs (as long as they are leashed). The 2.4-mile trail is easy – moderate with some slight elevation changes. The hike will begin at the Summit Warming Hut on the Red House side of the park.

Participants should dress for the weather, bring a flashlight or headlamp, water, snack, and a sense of adventure. Everyone is welcome to stay after the hike to socialize in the Warming Hut. If there is no snow, the group will just walk the trails of the Art Roscoe Area.

Snowshoes are available to use during the program. Supplies are limited. Please call in advance to reserve a pair. 716-354-9101 ext. 232.

Rentals are also available through the following locations in Ellicottville: Adventure Bound on the Fly (716) 217-4047), The City Garage- (716- 699-2054), Dekdebruns Ski & Snowboard- (716-699 -2754) For more information call 354-9101 ext. 232 or email adele.wellman@parks.ny.gov.