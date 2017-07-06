Szpaicher Scholarship Golf

Annual Event To Be Held On July 10th

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

“Big Eddie” Szpaicher has been gone for about seven years now, but the impact he had on this town can still be felt. Thanks to Jay Stoddard, Dick and Vickie Emke, and Eddie’s family, his legacy lives on with the Eddie Szpaicher Golf Classic. But more than just golf and good times, the tournament raises money for the Eddie Szpaicher Scholarship Fund. This year the honorees are Shelby Imoff and Jenna Aldrich. Shelby will be attending Trinity College, and Jenna will be off to Damien College in Amherst. The total scholarship money raised by the match in the past six years is $26,000.

As Eddie’s friends recall, he loved a good party. And the Eddie Szpaicher Golf Classic is no exception. The fun starts the night before, Tuesday, July 11 with a cocktail party at the Holiday Valley Cabana Bar; libations and hors d’oeuvres served by the pool. Wednesday the 12th registration for the tournament starts bright and early at 7am. The first shotgun start is at 8am. Lunch is at the turn, and there will be beer stations on the course, to help sharpen your game. The afternoon shotgun starts at 1pm, again lunch at the turn, and beer on the course. At 6pm turn in your scorecard and enjoy more adult beverages and snacks at the Cabana Bar. At 7, head up to the restaurant in the lodge for one of Holiday Valley’s fabulous dinners, and the awards ceremony. The cost for the entire package: Tuesday cocktail party, golf, and dinner is $125. For those of you who don’t care to chase a little ball around a big lawn, tickets for the Cabana Bar cocktail party are $25 or just the dinner also $25. Tickets to both the cocktail party and the dinner are $50. Registration for all is still open. Mail checks payable to: Eddie Szpaicher Scholarship Fund, POB 1502, Ellicottville, NY 14731.

Local businesses and individuals have signed up to be hole sponsors. A partial list: The Rotary Club of Ellicottville, John Nelson Law Office, Ellicottville Dave (Blanchard), E’ville Spirits and Wine, Cattaraugus County Bank, The Winery of Ellicottville, Fitzpatrick and Weller, The Gin Mill, Dick and Vicki Emke, Holiday Valley Realty Inc., and Larry and Kathy Lang. Eddie Szpaicher loved his family and loved Ellicottville. This is the community’s chance to return the love and honor some deserving scholars.