Taste of Ellicottville

32nd Annual Event takes place Aug. 12-13

Ellicottville, NY – Come to Ellicottville Aug. 12 and 13 and get a taste for why people keep coming back time and time again for a culinary experience like no other. The Taste of Ellicottville, presented by Sysco and produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce takes to the streets for the 32nd year.

Where else could you come to a village the size of Ellicottville and find 18 restaurants featuring some of their best dishes you’ll find anywhere? And here’s the kicker, the restaurants are all from the Ellicottville area. “I have attended several other city and town tastes this summer and we are the only one that does not allow restaurants from out of the community” stated Chamber Executive Director, Brian McFadden. “We are fortunate to have so many great eating establishments.”

Samples are served on Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 4pm. Get your tickets and menu and plan your course of attack. Tickets are a dollar apiece. You won’t find a menu item for more than five tickets! There will be gluten-free and other healthy choices available at most restaurants represented.

This year’s restaurants participating in the weekend include: Balloons, Bike and Bean, Cadillac Jacks, Centerplate at Holiday Valley, Dina’s Restaurant, as well as Dina’s at the Mont. Ellicottville Brewing Company will be participating, as will Finnerty’s Tap Room, Katy’s Café, Katy’s Catering, Madigan’s and Monroe Street Brick and Brew. The Silver Fox, The Tee Bar, Tim and Bonnies, Villaggio, and Watson’s will be represented. As special guests, the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino, one of our largest sponsors for many years have been invited to attend.

Singer and songwriter, Will Lowry, will be performing in the lawn of St. John’s Episcopal Church at 3pm on Saturday in conjunction with their quilt sale.

Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Events and Membership Manager, Barb Pump said, “Taste of Ellicottville really allows them (the restaurants) to showcase all of their hard work. Amazing food, people and atmosphere is what you will get when you come down for Taste of Ellicottville.”

The event may be all about the food but there’s so much more going on. While you’re here, stop in and watch at the Winery of Ellicottville Main Stage as the restaurants bring their special dish to our celebrity judges from 1-3pm on Saturday. This year’s judges are all on air personalities from Buffalo/Niagara television and radio, and you know they are going to have lots to say about the contestants.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the restaurants will once again open at noon. Throughout the day, Ellicottville chefs will demonstrate how it is that they are able to create some of those dishes that leave patrons full and satisfied. Some of those chefs will even be competing with one another in a contest similar to the hit show Chopped at the Winery Main Stage. On both days, street musicians will be strolling the village. Balloons will be hosting national recording artist, and one incredible cook in his own right, The Sauce Boss, at 2pm. Once the samples are put away for the night, the music in the venues will come alive. Check the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce website at EllicottvilleNY.com for a full listing of over a dozen performers.