Taste Temps with Treats

Annual Foodie Event is a Gastronomic Favorite

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

It’s back! One of Ellicottville’s favorite summer events is back this weekend with the savory aromas of wings, pizza, shrimp, and veggies. It runs Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4pm. 19 of Ellicottville’s great restaurants will be offering food “café style” – on the streets – for “al fresco” dining. The event is produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and is presented by Sysco Foods. This year a few twists have been added, and the food offerings will be judged by Buffalo radio and TV personalities. There will be cooking demonstrations and a competition. Street performers will stroll around keeping folks entertained. See what each restaurant is offering in the Insider’s Guide, Page B2-3 in this paper. You can purchase food tickets at the tables on Monroe, for $1 each. The restaurants will sell the food offerings for between one to five tickets. Portions are ample, so pace yourself.

Where else but Ellicottville could you find a small village with a large collection of great restaurants? Barb Pump, Events and Membership Manager for the Chamber says, “The restaurants take so much pride in what they do. Taste of Ellicottville really allows them to showcase all of their hard work.” One unique aspect of this event is: to give all our eateries a chance to showcase their work; no outside establishments are allowed to participate. Taste something incredible, and you’re already in the very town where it’s made. The one exception is longtime sponsor the Seneca Allegany Casino and Resort.

Take a look at last year’s winners if you want to get a notion of the food to be offered. The award for Best of Ellicottville was a tie between two old favorites: Dina’s and Katy’s Cafe. The best entrée went to Madigan’s Steak Au Poivre over mashed potatoes. Wholesome Hideaway took best desert with its Sweet and Spicy Cobbler. Best drink went to Bike and Bean for their Fruit Smoothie. And last year’s People’s Choice Award went to Dina’s with Katy’s Café and the Seneca Allegany Resort tying for second place.

Adding to the fun will be a Food Network style competition. On Saturday from 1-3pm the celebrity judges will be on the stage in front of Winery of Ellicottville. Our local chefs will prepare special dishes for judging. Sunday brings more entertainment as our local chefs demonstrate how they make some of their signature dishes. Later they will compete in a Chopped style elimination contest.

To round out the weekend, Balloons is hosting national recording artist and pretty crazy guy Bill Warton, otherwise known as The Sauce Boss Sunday at 2pm. Mr. Warton will be whipping up a batch of his world-famous gumbo all while whipping on some hot and spicy blues licks on his guitar.

Music runs all weekend, check out What’s Shakin’ in E’Ville on page 8.

Taste of Ellicottville is one of WNY’s favorite events. Be sure to come hungry.