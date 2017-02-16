Telestock 2017

Telestock Returns to Holiday Valley; Feb 24th

By Anna Hagley

Holiday Valley and The City Garage join together at the breathtaking Yodeler Champagne Sundeck for another year of love, peace and skiing at Holiday Valley on Friday, February 24th from 9am-3pm.

They have been holding the annual event since 2001 with the idea of creating a good-vibes-only day for community members to learn about Telemark skiing. In addition to the stunning view atop the slope at the Sundeck, the event provides free Telemark skiing demonstrations to assist in teaching all who attend, while others enjoy great company and a complimentary cookout provided by Dom’s Butcher Block. Once you’ve refueled, you can continue to experience the once-a-year offering and hone in on your skiing skills, using Scarpa boots and 22 Designs bindings. FlyLow Gear and Free Heel Life publication also contribute to make this event possible, and hand spun tie-dyed shirts adorned with the event name are available as a souvenir reminder of the positive, laidback and accepting atmosphere that can only be described as Telestock.

The City Garage, a downtown Ellicottville shop, has been open since 1999, and has been selling Telemark skiing equipment since day one, however they embrace all styles of the sport and are open year round. It is a small, independently operated business and is a 3-time winner of the “Best Vibe” National Industry Award, which is granted to less than a dozen retail businesses nationwide. Store manager Trey Clauss spoke with The Villager, sharing that he has dedicated his entire adult life to the shop and the sport of skiing, as he has been involved in the store since 2001 when he was just out of high school. He has a passion for skiing and sharing the sport with others. He has earned “Shop Hero” award at the SnowSports Industries America Conference in Denver, CO and lives to ski and be part of The City Garage family.

Telemark skiing, named after the Telemark region of Norway, is a unique style of skiing that is a combination of the more commonly known Alpine skiing, in which the boot is completely attached to each ski during downhill travel, and Nordic skiing, in which only the toe of the boot is attached to the ski as the user performs more of a cross-country style sport. In Telemark skiing, the heel of the boot is free, and the type of material used allows the skier to travel either uphill or downhill. Telemark skiers enjoy the increased range of motion and the light-weight equipment.

To bring past Telestocks to you and demonstrate just how fun loving and enjoyable previous years have been, Holiday Valley has posted video compilations of the event, which can be found by typing “Telestock Holiday Valley” in the www.YouTube.com search bar. Holiday Valley and The City Garage invite anyone interested in Telemark skiing or a fun day outdoors to come out and enjoy all they have to offer. Special lift ticket rates are available for this event. No other purchase required. For details, call City Garage at 716-699-2054.