The Challenge of Winter

Local Stores and Resorts Reflect on a Challenging Winter

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Officially winter still has three weeks to go, and Holiday Valley plans to stay open until early April. “It definitely isn’t over,” says Kirsten Sciara from Holiday Valley. But a winter that started off with a bang, and now is lurching between freezing and rain has created some challenges both downtown and on the slopes.

The heavy snows in mid-December made for a great holiday season; the stores and slopes were crowded. In January, the weather started to warm up. Some cold nights allowed the ski areas to make snow and keep going. By February the warm/cold cycles hit a whiplash-inducing pace; one day the town nearly hit 70 degrees, the next day it snowed. Statistically, the winter for the slopes was normal; the Valley reports 186 inches of snowfall. The average is 180. With overnight temperatures mostly below freezing, Holiday Valley plans on continuing snowmaking. “People will have a chance for some really fun spring skiing and riding,” says Ms. Sciara. At this mid-way point in the ski season, the Valley reports an increase in skier visits over this time last year.

At HoliMont the mood is clearly upbeat. Greg Culver is Marketing Manager at HoliMont. He said their snow-making capabilities have provided great skiing even with the warm weather. “If you look at our slopes right now you can’t even tell that the weather had been 60 degrees.” He adds, “the coverage is phenomenal. We have 40 trails open.” HoliMont is a membership ski club; their skier visits tend to remain consistent year-to-year. But even with the current warm up, Mr. Culver says members are reporting great ski conditions.

In the village, the story is somewhat different. The local shops reported a strong holiday shopping season, but since then business has slowed up a bit. “It’s green!” laments Katie Arena of Katie’s Café, referring to the dearth of snow in the village. She says the weekends were good and her restaurants were full of people, but at this point, mid-week is pretty, well, weak. She admits to looking forward to summer and fall. Liz Boberg at the Ameri-Can store on Washington says she’s “feeling very positive,” about the season. She has noticed what could be taken as an early sign of spring; people are coming from Buffalo not to ski, but to shop. Arleen Solly, the owner of Kazoo II, reports she has had a “decent year.” Ms. Solly says she notices a link between the weather and sales. She pointed out there has not been snow in Buffalo for a month. Solly said some customers from Buffalo were shocked there was still skiing in Ellicottville. “We’re fighting the weather and perceptions,” she says. Solly sums up the attitude of both the shops and the slopes when it comes to surviving an Ellicottville winter, “We’re all in it together.”

With cold nights predicted for the next few weeks, both Holiday Valley and HoliMont plan on continuing snowmaking at least to the end of official winter. As Ms. Sciara from the Valley says, “It’s not over yet.”