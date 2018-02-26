February 26, 2018
February 22, 2018
THE FISH: MENU UPDATE. WHAT DO YOU THINK? PUBLIC INPUT REQUESTED Email info@thevillagerny.com with your suggestions. More updates in next week’s Lakeside Ledger THE FISH Upstairs (year round) Brunch: 10am – 4pm Chicken and Waffles • House-made buttermilk…
February 22, 2018
What’s Shakin’ In E’ville: Whether Outside or In, Ellicottville is the Town to Be In By MouthSayTongue The weather outside is frightful but it’s Winter Music Jam and there’s a huge amount of…
February 22, 2018
Sixty Years of HV Skiing Kantowski Celebrates a Lifetime on Skis & HV’s 60th Anniversary Story and photo By John Thomas Staff Writer The year was 1958; Dwight Eisenhower was president, Alaska became the 49th State…
February 22, 2018
Local Olympic Update Athletes Who Learned Skiing at HM Competing in Olympics By John Thomas Staff Writer It’s hard to imagine two local athletes who are further away from home than Tricia Mangan and Darren Gardner…
February 22, 2018
Distillery Takes the Gold Ellicottville Distillery Corn Whiskey Wins Double Gold Medal By Chad Neal A couple years ago Ellicottville was blessed with it’s first distillery, The Agronomist. The Ellicottville Distillery located east of the village started…
Lineup Announced Ellicottville Summer Music Festival ; June 30th to July 1st Ellicottville, NY – The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx and the Buffalo Philharmonic will headline the…