The Phoenix Is Rising

“The Land Of Leisurely Living” Coming Alive

By Kathlene McCarthy

Issac Gratto and Adam Pirtz are moving ahead with the purchase of the Cockaigne Ski Area in Cherry Creek, NY. Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency approved a $500,000 Al Tech loan for 20 years at 4 percent. A decision has been made to replace the lodge, which will include a restaurant and bar in the facility, as well as services for skiers and boarders to congregate and rent equipment. The new owners plan to lease the home and the restaurant across the street, which is included in the purchase. A target date for opening is Summer 2018 with activities and concerts and an anticipated opening of Winter 2018 for the ski slopes. The plan is to add a tubing hill and snowmobile trails. By re-opening the resort Gratto and Pirtz anticipate the hiring of eight full time employees and up to 160 seasonal employees. For updates follow Facebook: Cockaigne.