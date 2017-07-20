The Tee Bar – With a Twist

New Shop Serving Ice Cream and Swanky Ellicottville Swag

By Chad Neal

The trends that serve the times keep on adapting the changing waves of “the look”. Décor is a cutting-edge industry when the trend is determined by the keenest eyes. One thing that Dina DiPasquale has is the intuition to know how to set a vibe. Her Ellicottville restaurant, Dina’s, is always superior with the décor and atmosphere and now she and Kim Reading (co-owner of Mud, Sweat n’ Gears) are threading that certain feeling into a different and emerging business in Ellicottville called ‘The Tee Bar’ – ‘With a Twist’. Located directly across from DiPasquale’s restaurant on Washington Street, The Tee Bar is a unique boutique in town that is a Tee Shirt Shop and an Ice Cream Parlor. On their first night of business during the Stroll, the street event held every Friday during the summer, Reading told the Villager that they were really busy, and people were stopping in to just hang out and of course get some ice cream.

As you enter The Tee Bar the vintage décor will grab your attention, with the period furniture and timeless wall paper that DiPasquale found in Toronto (Reading told the Villager that “Dina had purchased the wall paper a while back and was saving it for something special”), and the style of clothing that they peddle is a brand all their own. The “70’s Vibe” that DiPasquale and Reading are going for really fits the times and the relaxed fashion sense. The toggeries they sell have a design, in the hats and tee shirts, that is pure Ellicottville style. It is a boutique to remind Ellicottville’s visitors how awesome this place is.

A special piece of decoration in the store that is hard to miss is the classic piece of pop culture art painted by Peter Max. It is the 1970’s ‘7Up’ painted sign on the wall. The Villager learned that the inspiration for this certain atmosphere is that Dipasquale and Reading wanted to “be different”. The idea started rolling six weeks ago when the two property owners learned that long time lessee Katy’s Cafe was moving, they discussed the idea over some wine and it snowballed from there.

They told The Villager they have a lot of “big plans”. The ice cream side of the store offers soft serve and Pierre’s ice cream from Cleveland, Ohio. Along with stocking new merchandise constantly, they will also have ice cream specials including ice cream sandwiches and Ice Cream Tacos, made with homemade waffle cones.

Thanks to the help of several local operatives including contractor Bart Frank, plumbing by Dominic’s Plumbing, Pierce Steel out of Olean, Aldrich Painting, electric put together by Joe Koch and the sign was made by local signage fabricator Patra Lowes, the Tee Bar accomplished getting setting up and opened, within the six-week timeframe.

The clothing is locally sourced as the clever designs are printed by local suppliers in Allegany.

DiPasquale and Reading said that the opening night was exactly what they wanted. The ambiance they are attempting involves having fun and enjoying life. As kids were hanging out playing cards and games like Twister on and near the comfortable couch in the front of the store and coloring and making art on the sidewalk with chalk, the idea that was inspired less than two months ago is pulsing strong and the evolution has begun at The Tee Bar. The next step is offering popcorn and cotton candy, and also serving “some cool sundaes and shakes”. The plan is to not be just ordinary. Check out their Facebook page The Tee bar.