“The Ward”

Retiring ECS Superintendent Ward Receives Dedication

By Sharon Turano

Retiring Ellicottville Central School Superintendent Mark Ward will forever have a place to call home.

The Mark J. Ward Center for the Arts and Athletics was named during a Tuesday board of education meeting, according to a resolution recommended by Carl Calarco, board president. The facility, to be called, “The Ward,” was part of a building project undertaken during Ward’s time as superintendent and refers to the high school’s new gym/multi-use facility.

“You hit it out of the ballpark there,” Ward said about the naming of the facility. “It was an honor being superintendent in Ellicottville,” he said, adding his nine years as superintendent was a great time and said this was due to teachers, staff and the board of education. “You made my dream come true,” he told the board, thanking them for their trust and confidence in him. “We got a lot accomplished. You gave me a chance, and we didn’t do too badly.”

“You’re being left in good hands,” he and added administration and community support are there to guide the district in the future.

The board then named sports coaches and advisors for the fall.