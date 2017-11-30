This Is Home Extreme Film

Documentary Film World Tour Stops In Ellicottville

By Gary Dulanski

What happens when you bring freeride extreme skiing celebrities like Giulia Tanno and Antti Dllia and breathtaking winter mountainous landscapes only devils dare to ski? A thriller documentary film that will suck you into the most eye-popping ski experience ever! Made by the European company The Faction Collective, This Is Home is their first film on a world tour. Other countries where the film has been released are Australia, China and where ever extreme skiing will be appreciated.

This visually stunning film is about finding new challenges and chronicles what it means to be a freeskier today where the conditions are what you make of them and the search for the perfect downhill ride, much like their surfing counterparts looking for the ultimate wave. With segments from the legendary Candide Thovex, Swiss-freeride superstar Sam Anthamatten and cult hero Adam Delorme, as well as appearances from 15-year-old Estonian prodigy Kelly Sildaru, and the rest of the Faction team, it promises to be one of the standout films of the winter.

The Faction Collective was started twelve years ago, their website notes, as a “rag-tag bunch of Australians, Canadians, English and Americans who spent the first winter testing, learning about materials and refining shapes in one of the biggest winter playgrounds (and après ski party scenes) in Europe. We started Faction as ski bums, the things we made needed to be affordable, they had to last 100+ day seasons, survive without servicing and be thrown in the cupboard for the summer. But more than anything, they had to increase our stoke factor.” They had to be fun.

For the first couple of years of Faction they made their skis in a tiny factory just south of Evian in France. In their first production year they ran the skis across the border to Verbier, Switzerland on Christmas Eve in the back of a rented station wagon covered by a blanket… 40 pairs fresh off the press.

As the years went by, their design and production processes became more sophisticated but they never lost sight of why they started Faction. They strive to make products that push boundaries, that rebel against the norm: tools of escape.” (You can visit the website at: https://us.factionskis.com)

The film will be shown in Ellicottville this Saturday, December 2nd at Finnerty’s Tap Room at 11 Mill Street across from the Wingate Hotel. The event is being sponsored by Finnerty’s and Dekdebruns Snow and Sports, marking the first such collaboration between the two businesses. Movie attendees are invited to a pre-party at 6pm where they will be treated to some new menu choices that will become entrees premiering on their new menus in December.

Curtis Boza, Hardgoods Manager at Dekdebrun’s Snow and Sports told the Villager that the sponsors had complete control over the size of the audience and that they are expecting 150 to 200 viewers. The Tap Room will be closed to general public for the event. This Is Home will be shown at 8pm, dinner reservations are being accepted but you will want to call soon as possible as dining seating is limited.

Dekdebruns Snow and Sports has been part of the Ellicottville ski community for 52 years starting out in the 1960s as a sports goods shop in Buffalo, NY. They sell quality sports equipment, clothing and accessories.

Finnerty’s Tap Room opened their doors in December 2016 by William “Billy” Finnerty whose aim was to combine good food, family and Irish culture to the dining experience. Billy is now planning to add family oriented events to their demographic and the film is just the beginning of this plan.

For more information you can contact Finnerty’s Tap Room at: 716-699-1226. Door prizes and raffles will be held. Follow Finnerty’s and Dekdebruns Ski and Sports on Facebook. Also, film trailers are available on YouTube.