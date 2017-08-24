This Years Winners

2017 Taste Of Ellicottville Winners Announced

ELLICOTTVILLE N.Y. – What a weekend to sample all the great food that makes up the Ellicottville cuisine scene! With the new judging format, cooking demonstration, and Ellicottville’s version of Chopped, it was the third largest Taste of Ellicottville ever.

“All of the restaurants did an amazing job and stepped up to the plate with delicious healthy and gluten free dishes. Of the Taste events I have seen this summer in Western NY we are the only one that limits the participants to local only, plus of course our long time sponsor and partner, the Seneca Allegany Casino & Resort”, stated Brian McFadden, Executive Director of the Chamber. “We are fortunate to have so many great establishments.

Our panel of four judges, Nalina Shapiro of WIVB Channel 4, Jonah Javad of WGRZ Channel 2, Bentley from 103.3 The Edge, and Greg from Kiss 98.5, tasted dishes from 19 of our area’s best and came to final judgements on our four awards.

“The Taste of Ellicottville gives visitors a diverse selection of gluten free as well as rich original flavors like a sweet corn crème brûlée from Cadillac Jack’s, to hearty lobster quesadillas from Dina’s and a unique risotto stick from Villaggio,” Nalina Shapiro said. “It’s tough to pick a winner so I would suggest making a few trips and trying a new place each time depending on your daily craving.”

The Best of Ellicottville went to Cadillac Jack’s. Best Entrée went to Madigan’s for their Pretzel Chicken with Homemade Honey Mustard. Sweetest Sweet went to Dina’s Crème Brûlée. Bike and Bean took home the Healthy Choice award for their Sweet Potato Taco.

The People’s Choice award process was changed this year. Instead of a paper ballot deposited in a central location, a golf tee accompanied each ticket purchase to be placed in a cup at their favorite restaurant. The restaurant with the most tees would be selected as the People’s Choice. This year’s winner,

according to our visitors, was Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino.

“I am very fortunate to have been able to work with the local restaurants here in Ellicottville and our partner the Seneca Allegany Casino & Resort”, stated Barbara Pump, Events Manager. “If it wasn’t for all the hard work and time everyone took for this event, it wouldn’t have run as smoothly as it did. I cannot thank each and every business enough for making Taste of Ellicottville 2017 the success that it was. Everyone worked as a team and it paid off, so I thank everyone for all their dedication to this event.”

The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce also would like to take the time to thank a few people that made the weekend move more smoothly. The staff of Monroe Street Brick and Brew took it on their own to make sure the tables and chairs were set up and taken down on their side of the street. They also were quick to step up and help in any and everything including trash disposal.

Chef Dean and his team from the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino also worked hard to make sure the weekend was a success. Not only was Chef Dean the emcee of the cooking competition but he also cooked up a great dish made from locally sourced products during the cooking demonstration. He was also instrumental in making sure the stage, the cooking competition ingredients, and the sound system were in place, to include a couple of sound and stage engineers from the casino.

Chef Dave from Finnerty’s Tap Room won the first ever Ellicottville Chopped competition. Chef Jeff from the Seneca Allegany Casino and Resort and GM Spencer from Villaggio were neck and neck for second. Congratulations to all for a fun and entertaining show.