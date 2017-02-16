Three Days Of Activities!

Ellicottville Winter Carnival and Mardi Gras Weekend

Is there a better way to start bringing the winter fun to a close in Ellicottville than Winter Carnival Weekend, featuring the 25th Annual Mardi Gras Parade, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce? We can’t think of anything either! Come out to our part of the Enchanted Mountains March 10-12 to be a part of the festivities and fun.

We have an expanded lineup this year to bring even more fun to the downtown, if that’s possible. Friday night, March 10, everything kicks off with the second annual Junior Bacchus Ball. This year’s party will be held upstairs at Madigan’s from 7-9 pm. This party is not like any other. We will be crowning the Mardi Gras King and Queen for the weekend at the Ball. Those in attendance will be choosing the royals through applause. On top of that, the upstairs of the green bar will be transformed into an area that will resemble all the pomp and circumstance of a New Orleans celebration of Fat Tuesday. Food to fit the festivities will be available and music will be playing for those that want to make use of the dance floor. There will also be a costume contest at the Ball. Come out in your best Mardi Gras costume. Tickets for the Ball can be purchased at the Chamber website, www.ellicottvilleny.com, and are $30 in advance, $40 the week of the party.

Things kick into high gear a bit earlier on Saturday in the village. In past years, the Mardi Gras parade has started off the event with lineup at 6 and start at 6:30. Those times are not changing. What is changing is that we are going to have a village full of activities, including music and entertainment, starting at 3pm. You’re not going to want to miss what we have going on in the village to celebrate 25 years of the parade. You know you want to be a part of the action. Parade applications for floats and walking groups can be found on the Chamber website as well.

The honorary Grand Marshal of this year’s parade is King Ken Brown. For those of you who have been here since the inception of the parade you know the King. He was the leader of the parade dressed in his signature multi colored boots, oversized mitts and crazy costumes. He was bigger than life, always followed by “Ken’s kids” handing out beads. Ken’s 700 club members will lead the parade. We miss you Ken.

Saturday kicks off in the morning at Holiday Valley. The annual tradition of the Snow Bar starts at noon on both, Saturday and Sunday. Live entertainment will abound. A full schedule of events at Holiday Valley will be available on the Chamber website as soon as all activities and participants are final.

The costume contest on the slopes will start at noon, Sunday at Holiday Valley and what would Winter Carnival be if not for the Downhill Dummy? Get that brave mannequin ready for the trip down the hill. The contest starts at 2pm and continues until the last dummy is tossed.

Come out and see another thing that makes Ellicottville easy to find and hard to leave. For more information, visit ellicottvilleny.com or holidayvalley.com.